Bryson DeChambeau Issues Urgent Apology as $325K Bentley Giveaway Runs Into Unexpected Crises

Just a few hours ago, Bryson DeChambeau took to Instagram to address his fans after an overwhelming response to his latest giveaway. “I didn’t expect this,” he said, referring to the flood of entries for his ShotCup Challenge prize — a jaw-dropping $325,000 Bentley Continental GT. What began as a fun, two-week trick-shot grind quickly turned into a frenzy, as fans rushed to enter the giveaway, and it turned into pure chaos.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The response was so massive that the giveaway rollout didn’t exactly go to plan. As fans rushed to enter, the system was overwhelmed, leaving many unable to access the site at all. Within hours, DeChambeau jumped on his Instagram Story with an apology and a promise — “I didn’t expect this. You guys crashed the site!” he said. “We’re gonna make sure you have a chance to enter. Stay tuned.” The response from fans was so overwhelming that DeChambeau himself didn’t expect this to happen. But rather than let fans miss out, he extended the deadline by another 24 hours, and confirmed the site was back up and running soon after — “Site will be active shortly, going to extend the entry period until 12 pm CST tomorrow.”

And he stuck to his word. “Giveaway is now back up and live again,” he announced later in the day. He also issued an apology to his fans for the inconvenience and promised that the website would be up and running again —“Sorry about the technical difficulties, appreciate everyone who showed out to the livestream! Link in bio to enter! We are gonna give this thing away!” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This wasn’t just a spur-of-the-moment gimmick. Bryson DeChambeau’s ShotCup Challenge had been building anticipation for days. The challenge looked simple, but was nearly impossible to do. Bryson DeChambeau attempted to chip a ping-pong ball from the ground floor of his home onto a second-story catwalk, landing it in a tiny red plastic shot glass — a target that barely fits the ball.

DeChambeau had set himself a tough limit, starting with just 10 shots on Day 1 and increasing the attempts by 10 each day. That meant by Day 12, he was allowed a whopping 120 tries in a single session. Over the course of the challenge, after 665 failed attempts, he finally nailed the shot, and it just took him 15 tries on the 12th day to conquer the challenge. He shared the news with his fans, who had eagerly been waiting — “I’m going home now – Day 12,” he posted on his X on September 5th.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But completing the challenge was not all. The real excitement began when DeChambeau announced he would be giving away the eye-popping Bentley Continental GT to one lucky fan via an Instagram Live event. The giveaway was hosted on his Instagram Live, with support from sponsor Underdog Sport, and was intended to celebrate the completion of the challenge. All fans had to do was head to the linked website to enter for a chance to win the luxury car. It was simple enough until his fans showed up in massive numbers.

AD

Yet, DeChambeau’s quick response and willingness to extend the entry deadline turned a potentially disappointing situation into a celebration of community and fan appreciation, a testament to his commitment to those who follow and support him. However, this is just one of many creative fan-focused challenges by Bryson DeChambeau.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bryson DeChambeau’s challenges in the past

Bryson DeChambeau has made a name for himself not just on the golf course, but also online, where his YouTube channel is packed with daring challenges and eye-popping prizes. Earlier this year, he offered a fan a shot at $100,000 if they could make a hole-in-one — a challenge that had everyone on the edge of their seats. Remarkably, the fan landed the hole-in-one on only their fifth try, stunning both Bryson and his audience. This was inspired by his own attempt to make a hole-in-one over his house last year, which he completed after 16 days of attempts.

To keep the momentum going, Bryson DeChambeau threw in a smaller side challenge, handing out $1,000 to another fan who managed to sink a simple three-foot putt. The hole-in-one challenge quickly became one of his most-watched videos, pulling in over 1.5 million views. These creative contests show how DeChambeau has been blending his love for the game with a genuine desire to engage and reward his growing audience in unexpected ways.