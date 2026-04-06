Bryson DeChambeau Joins Forces With Suspended PGA Tour Pro for Massive YouTube Project

In recent times, the PGA Tour has been looking to globally expand the game to as many fans as possible. And to do that, one important component has been YouTube golf and its content creators. Likewise, DeChambeau, too, has hopped on the bandwagon. And with his 2.6 million subscribers on YouTube, his visions are sure to come true.

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According to the reports, DeChambeau, along with George and Wesley Bryan, and Grant Horvat, will be launching a new YouTube network named Source Golf. Speaking about the new endeavor, DeChambeau said:

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“The way people consume golf content has changed, and YouTube is a massive part of that. I love that I get to be a part of that shift. I’ve seen how powerful that direct connection to the fans can be, and I’m excited to keep building this ecosystem with partners like Source Golf.”



Imago 153rd Open Championship Bryson Dechambeau USA on the first tee during the final round of the 153rd Open Championship, played at Royal Portrush Golf Club, Portrush, Co. Antrim, Ireland. 20/07/2025 Picture: Golffile Thos Caffrey All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Thos Caffrey Portrush Royal Portrush Antrim Northern Ireland Copyright: xThosxCaffreyx *EDI*

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Contrary to the traditional model of media that requires creating new content, Source Golf is meant to be a hub for compiling existing videos of its creators. It allows viewers to browse through the content that is made by the creators in their own channels without any interruptions.

As it stands, the idea itself has enough steam behind it, given how the PGA Tour has tried something similar with formats like the Creator Classic, where it has invited famous golf content creators to participate in competition-style tournaments before high-profile tournaments such as the Tour Championship and The Players Championship.

In terms of monetization, the site is expected to be financed by means of advertisements that go hand-in-hand with its YouTube distribution channel. The content, as is common among other golf websites, will be completely free for everyone to use. David Blitzer, the chairman of Blackstone, owner of the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia 76ers, and other prominent sports franchises, is backing the venture from both a financial and a strategic point of view.

DeChambeau’s partner, Wesley Bryan, was indefinitely suspended by the PGA Tour for playing in a LIV Golf-backed, 9-hole “Duels” influencer event featuring YouTube golfers. While he has appealed against the ruling, the ban still stands. Meanwhile, aside from trying to improve his golf game, DeChambeau is now trying to keep YouTube as one of his steady professions.

Bryson DeChambeau talks about his YouTube career

While there were discussions around DeChambeau’s golf future at the beginning of the 2026 season, DeChambeau had another option in mind – content creation. The LIV golfer garners over 500 million views on YouTube. Now, this not only makes him one of the most successful YouTube golfers but also earns him brand endorsements and sponsorship deals.

“That’s an incredibly viable option, I’ll tell you that,” Crushers GC captain told Front Office Sports’ David Rumsey on Wednesday as he hinted at how he might decide to just participate in Majors and continue with his career as a YouTube influencer.

Imago March 15, 2026, Singapore, Ingapore, Singapore: Bryson DeChambeau form USA tees off on the 10th hole.Final Round of the LIV Golf in Singapore Singapore Singapore – ZUMAr144 20260315_zap_r144_019 Copyright: xJaynexRussellx

DeChambeau added, “During the course record series and playing Break 50, it does keep me quite dialed in for tournament golf. That’s why I do it right before competition. It’s a possibility. Financial opportunities are there. Excited to see what comes into the future.”

Well, the financial upside is about to get even better. The new partners he has joined forces with have a great deal of influence themselves; Horvat boasts a subscription base of more than 1.6 million on YouTube, and Bryan Bros have an additional subscriber base of over 800,000. Managed by Brett Falkoff of GSE Worldwide, DeChambeau is sure to make strides.