A feud can look very different when one side starts running out of money. Back in 2022, the DP World Tour fined LIV Golf players £100,000 each and suspended them from the Scottish Open. The fight continued into 2023. By May, Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Richard Bland had resigned from the DP World Tour. Henrik Stenson followed them as the fifth player, having already lost his role as Europe’s Ryder Cup captain. Fast forward to November 17, and the same tour is rolling out the welcome mat. Bryson DeChambeau went first, and Rory McIlroy saw it coming. Speaking in Dubai on November 10, McIlroy said of DeChambeau: “It doesn’t seem like he’s got many options.”

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Bryson DeChambeau was among the first to take the next step. He applied before the November 15 deadline and received Category One status as the 2024 U.S. Open champion. Other former LIV players have also signed agreements, allowing them to accept invitations to a set number of DP World Tour events.

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Others are Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson, Abraham Ancer, Lucas Herbert, Michael La Sasso, Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz and Thomas Pieters. The agreements take effect from the Bahrain Championship at the end of January and exclude Rolex Series events.

The tour’s Player Relations Department will manage the invites after detailed modelling meant to preserve opportunities for existing members. CEO Guy Kinnings called the plan a “pragmatic approach” to an unprecedented situation. Separately, the Flushing It post on X says Westwood, Garcia, Stenson, Martin Kaymer, Paul Casey, Graeme McDowell, Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace have also taken membership. That brings the total to 10.

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LIV announced at the start of November that it would move to an orderly wind-down. It was forced to apply for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund withdrew, and BC Partners Credit reportedly pulled out of a deal worth more than £200 million.

That left stars stranded. LIV players are ineligible for the PGA Tour for at least 12 months from their last start in the league. The PGA Tour is reportedly delaying decisions on pathways until the bankruptcy proceedings conclude. For DeChambeau, DP World Tour membership could eventually offer a route to a PGA Tour card for 2028.

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But this decision could affect more than just their tournament schedules. It could also decide their chances of playing in the Ryder Cup. Players must be DP World Tour members to qualify for Team Europe. The 2027 Ryder Cup will be held at Adare Manor in Ireland from September 17-19. Garcia, Westwood and Poulter lost their chance to play for Europe after leaving the tour in 2023.

Garcia, the event’s all-time leading points scorer with 28.5, has said he wants to find his way back to Europe’s team at Adare. He is among 22 former major champions in exempt membership for 2027. Membership alone does not pick a team, though.

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Not everyone is cheering. Opinion is reportedly divided among some DP World Tour players about LIV stars taking places in fields. McIlroy has said Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton returning full time will make the Race to Dubai tougher to win.

The tour is betting that star power outweighs the grumbling and, after years of punishing LIV defectors, it now needs them, and they need it.

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The question for 2027 is how long that truce lasts, and whether Adare Manor becomes the first proof it was worth it.