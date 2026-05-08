Bryson DeChambeau Leaves No Stone Unturned as He Attempts to Rescue LIV Golf Amid Financial Troubles

Bryson DeChambeau is the kind of golfer who doesn’t limit himself to the fairways. Be it growing a massive YouTube audience or backing ambitious projects away from the course, the 2x U.S. Open champion always pushes beyond the traditional role of a professional golfer. Now, with LIV Golf staring at one of the biggest turning points in its short history, the pro is stepping into a far more influential position behind the scenes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As per reports, Bryson DeChambeau has been attending potential investor pitches/meetings with LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil and has been more involved with the business side of the league than he ever has in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau has demonstrated business acumen through leading investments and partnerships. He led an eight-figure investor group to acquire Sportsbox AI in April 2026. He also owns a stake in the golf biomechanics firm outright after two years shaping its features. He has also been one of the biggest LIV supporters and has time and again reiterated that he sees value in the league.

“I hope people can see the value in what we bring to the game of golf. It’s pretty awesome to see what the full product of LIV is,” he said in South Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m committed to making team golf work in the best way possible. I think there’s a place for it in the ecosystem, and I want to continue to grow the game across the world. That’s always been our mission, and it’s never been more true than now,” DeChambeau said recently, showcasing his commitment to LIV.

O’Neil having DeChambeau at meetings aligns with what he said in a press conference ahead of LIV Golf Virginia. When asked whether the golfer will still have a contract with LIV Golf when it enters the market as an independent league, O’Neil said he sees DeChambeau as a business partner now, not just a professional.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s smart, he’s driven, he’s committed, and he’s a heck of a partner,” Scott O’Neil said.

Saudi PIF announced it will cease funding LIV Golf after 2026, and the decision comes after PIF has invested over $5 billion since 2021. Since the decision, LIV has partnered with investment bank Ducera Partners to attract long-term investors. The aim now is to shift to a multi-partner model, and Scott O’Neil reported doubled revenue in 2025 and strong 2026 ticket sales, up 130%.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CEO is focusing on team franchises valued at up to $200 million each. So, for this plan to shape up, O’Neil is attending many meetings with potential investors. He is working hard and doing everything to keep the breakaway league afloat beyond 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

But while he is helping LIV Golf find potential solutions, DeChambeau is also preparing for what the future holds.

Bryson DeChambeau is plotting a YouTube move if LIV Golf fails

Ahead of the Virginia event, the American golfer revealed his plans for what happens if the breakaway league fails to sustain in 2027 and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

In an interview with ESPN, he said he wanted to grow his YouTube channel three times, or even more. In fact, he is even ready to dub in multiple languages to reach more people worldwide and help grow his videos.

His love and interest in YouTube golf have grown to the point that he even demanded that, if the PGA Tour wants him back, he should have more flexibility in what he can record. Within days of this demand, the PGA Tour has responded as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tour has reportedly loosened its social media restrictions. Golfers can now record and post more on-site, competition-day content to their personal channels.

Whether this is the Bryson DeChambeau effect or not, no one knows. However, one thing is certain: he is not ready to let go of YouTube content, whether he stays with LIV Golf or heads back to the PGA Tour.