Bryson DeChambeau Left Speechless as He Is Called ‘Unemployed’ Amid LIV Golf’s Bankruptcy

Bryson DeChambeau did not expect his YouTube videographer to take a savage shot at him while filming. The two-time major winner, whose contract with LIV Golf expired in late August 2026, was at Coyote Ridge Golf Club to take on the top-ranked high school team in Texas alongside world long-drive champion and one of the longest hitters, Martin Borgmeier. Amid filming, DeChambeau’s cameraman seized the opportunity for a tongue-in-cheek jab, calling him “unemployed” at the exact moment he least expected it.

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“You know what I just realized?” cameraman Chase Green asked DeChambeau, who was sitting in a golf cart. “Can we even call you a pro golfer? Aren’t you unemployed right now?” Instead of answering or clapping back with a clever response, the 33-year-old just looked down in disappointment before the footage cut to elsewhere on the course.

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Despite DeChambeau’s silence on the matter, he hasn’t officially announced that he won’t be playing for the league in 2027. However, after LIV Golf’s final 2026 event in Indianapolis, DeChambeau posted a carousel of photos from his LIV wins on Instagram with the simple caption “It was a good run.” That post immediately sparked widespread speculation that he was signaling the end of his time with the league.

DeChambeau is still owed $5.77 million by LIV Golf, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier this month after Saudi Arabia’s PIF withdrew its funding. The court-supervised restructuring aims to clear debts, secure new investment, and relaunch a leaner ‘LIV 2.0′ in early 2027. LIV has reached a restructuring support agreement with BC Partners, which is expected to provide exit financing and help fund the reorganized league.

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Under the proposed deal, players would hold 52.5% equity, BC Partners and co-investors about 45%, with management retaining the remainder. Meanwhile, the league is expected to scale back LIV 2.0 to 10 events instead of 14. Five international ‘Team Majors’ could be held in markets such as Australia, South Africa, the UK and Mexico, while five U.S.-based events would be staged around the major championships.

Reports suggest organisers will sharply lower purses from the previous $30 million per event, with five events offering $5.5 million and five offering $9.5 million, resulting in a roughly $75 million regular-season purse pool. The organisers expect the team-and-individual format to remain, although they may introduce changes such as fields of up to 75 players, cuts, and Monday qualifiers.

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If DeChambeau decides he doesn’t want to be part of LIV, he has already revealed what he may do instead. Speaking to ESPN in May, the Californian said he would like to expand his YouTube presence significantly, potentially tripling its reach. He also wants to make his content accessible to a wider global audience by dubbing his videos in multiple languages.

Beyond that, the two-time major winner said he would like to compete in tournaments that are interested in having him. However, when it comes to a potential return to the PGA Tour, that may not happen anytime soon. Brooks Koepka, for instance, used the Tour’s ‘Returning Members Program’ to make his comeback at the beginning of this season.

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However, PGA Tour CEO Bryan Rolapp has already clarified that they aren’t looking to offer the same path back to other LIV Golf players yet. Still, Bryson, of course, continues to participate in majors for several more years because of his status as a former major champion. But what he actually ends up doing in 2027 is yet to be seen.