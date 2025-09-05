Bryson DeChambeau Loses His Mind After Finally Completing $325,000 ‘Impossible’ Challenge

Who thought a ping-pong ball, hit by a golf club, could end up in a shot cup? Well, if you think that’s hard, then add the twist of having the shot cup placed on the first floor. Sounds impossible, right? But not for The Mad Scientist, as he did what most thought was impossible. The LIV golfer has in the past undertaken some seemingly impossible golf challenges as part of his social media series. But this time, he took the ShotCup challenge and achieved the impossible.

The American professional left the golf world amazed with his 15th shot attempt on day 12 of the challenge. Bryson DeChambeau, who earlier created the hole-in-one challenge of hitting over his house in the backyard, again did a similar challenge. This time, the golfer was in an indoor setting and aimed to hit the ping-pong ball inside the small plastic shot cup placed on the first floor.

The golfer took the unique challenge of hitting the ping-pong ball 10x times the number of days. He had been trying to hit the ball for 11 days, which means that on September 4th, despite 110 attempts, he could not win the challenge. However, on September 5th, he made it happen. As he shared the video of X writing, “I’m going home now – Day 12.”

DeChambeau began the challenge as usual, carefully striking the ball and watching where it landed. Since it was day 12, he had 120 shots to complete the task. But on just his 15th attempt, the unthinkable happened. The ball landed a few feet short of the cup, spun backward, bounced three times, and then, against all odds, dropped in. What many thought was impossible had just been achieved by none other than The Mad Scientist himself. His reaction was every bit as memorable as the shot.

The moment he realized the ball had gone in, Bryson leapt into the air with pure joy, shouting at the top of his lungs: “No way. Are you kidding me? Oh, my god. Look at that baby.” The excitement left him hoarse, but it also electrified the fans following along with the challenge.

While celebrating the incredible achievement, the golfer added: “Someone is going to win Bentley tomorrow.” The yellow Continental GT featured in the video will be given away to a randomly selected fan from his Instagram Live. DeChambeau confirmed the $325,000 Bentley winner will be announced live on Instagram on September 6th at 12:00 PM CST.

These unheard and unattempted challenges have helped the golfer’s social media presence grow multiple-fold and started a frenzy among fans.

The Bryson DeChambeau effect on social media

Fans across the globe love the unexpected spree of challenges shared by Bryson. Earlier, the hole-in-one challenge garnered 1.5 million views on his channel, while on Instagram, the series surpassed 50 million views. However, it also sparked a new wave of challenges among fans. Following the golfer, fans started their own unique hole-in-one challenges and shared them on social media platforms.

Even for the hole-in-one challenge, DeChambeau offered a fan seven hours to complete it and win $100,000. Surprisingly, the challenge took Bryson DeChambeau 15 days to complete, but the fan accomplished it on the 5th attempt. Not just this, but the Break 50 series of the LIV Pro is also one of the famous ones. Specifically, “Can I break 50 with President Donald Trump?” had 16 million YouTube views.

Additionally, his challenges led to a spree of other challenges, a spin-off of the original ones. For instance, his hole-in-one challenge of shooting over his house had led to many fans attempting their own version of the challenge, tailored to their own skill level.

Now, with this impossible challenge series on Instagram, he has garnered 42 million views in the span of 12 days. This has contributed to his growing social presence. On Instagram, he has 3.8 million followers, while on YouTube, he has 2.4 million subscribers. Would you believe that all of this skyrocketed in 2025, following the unique challenges?

Well, yes, the golfer’s presence has grown, but with that, he has also offered opportunities to the fans. One of those opportunities is scheduled for September 6 on his Instagram live. Are you joining to win the $325,000 prize? Let us know in the comments section.