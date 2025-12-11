Bryson DeChambeau Makes Tough Mental Admission After Kai Trump Put Him Under the Scanner

In the high-stakes world of professional golf, raw talent and physical precision steal the spotlight. Yet for Bryson DeChambeau and many other golfers, true success goes beyond technique and strength. He sees mental health as an equally powerful tool, one that shapes not just how he performs on the course, but how he navigates triumph, disappointment, and the relentless pressures of life in the public eye.

“I would say the mental health component is just as important as your skill set. It’s another tool in the toolkit for you. And, you know, when you’re playing the best golf of your life or doing really well or when you’re struggling, you have to have that mental capacity to take the good and the bad on,” Bryson DeChambeau told Kai Trump in a YouTube video she uploaded on her channel.

“And so it’s a special tool that you have to develop and work on and grow over the course of time in your own way relative to who you are, right? It’s unique to everybody.”

Bryson DeChambeau knows a fair share of life under the microscope and the pressure it brings. He has faced it all, the good and the bad, from his days on the PGA Tour to the heckles after switching to LIV Golf. But he has endured it all because he understands the importance of mental health.

“Golf is not a forgiving sport. A lot of pressure is put on you at a young age, especially when you’re good,” the 2x US Open winner said back in 2024, following Grayson Murray’s tragic death.

He expressed that he, too, has second-guessed himself and his decisions many times. Pointing out switching to LIV post 14 cuts in a row, the American golfer doubted his skills and decisions on a massive level. Both he and his team had faced the situation many times.

As Bryson DeChambeau said, everyone has their own way of dealing with mental health problems. In 2019, he shared his story of how he trains his brain to take it all in. A PGA Tour article reported that the 2024 US Open champion would watch a movie, preferably an action-adventure, with a gold-plated silver EEG sensor attached to his head. His aim was to keep calm and avoid spikes that would occur during stressful or intense parts of the movie. He says that one should learn more about himself or herself to understand how to deal with such situations.

“And I think that’s the brilliant part about learning more about yourself, you can tackle things a lot more from a difficult perspective, or an easy, or a joyous perspective. There are times where I’ve been super joyous, happy, I’ve won a bunch of tournaments, and I look back and go, ‘Oh my gosh, that was it,'” Bryson DeChambeau said.

“And you get this sadness about you. Like that’s what I worked my whole life for. And you get to rationalize that and go, ‘Okay, you worked your bu*t off for that. You’ve accomplished that. Now, how can I make a bigger impact in a good way?’ Right? And that’s the way I look at it, at least. That’s what keeps me going every day.”

Bryson DeChambeau has found that method. He believes that for him, it is now about how to inspire, educate, and entertain others. It’s not just DeChambeau or Murray, Wyndham Clark, Matthew Wolff, and many others have experienced and talked about mental health.

DeChambeau says that he inspires, educates, and entertains fans, young golfers, and others to maintain his mental health. But how is he doing that?

Bryson DeChambeau is a thorough entertainer

DeChambeau often frames his story as proof that experimentation, self‑belief, and hard work can reshape a career. He is appropriately nicknamed the ‘mad scientist’ for trying out different things. The LIV golfer says he wants fans, especially juniors, to see what is possible if they commit to improvement. During his International Series trip to India, he said that his aim with golf is to achieve all three core principles that help him with mental health. He also sometimes leans into inspirational messaging on social media platforms, pushing ideas like getting “1% better every day” and viewing setbacks as opportunities.

For educational purposes, Bryson DeChambeau uses his YouTube channel. He creates lesson‑style videos that walk viewers through strategy, club selection, and on‑course decision‑making. Besides that, he also breaks down lines off the tee, green reading, and shot shapes in real time.

The same videos also entertain fans. Across many other major sports in the US, fans get to see more of their favorite athletes through halftime interviews, earpiece communication, etc. However, golf fans don’t usually get to see much of their favorite athletes. Bryson DeChambeau offers them this experience by showing how he is when he is not on a professional tour. Moreover, the videos also feature other celebrities like Kevin Hart, Phil Mickelson, and others, which makes them more engaging.

Bryson DeChambeau’s approach shows that caring for the mind can shape purpose, consistency, and long-term fulfillment. And it can be achieved even in a demanding sport like golf. Have you checked out his videos yet?