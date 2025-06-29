Bryson DeChambeau Mocked as ‘Cringe’ by Fans After LIV Golf Stunt: ‘This Is Not Golf’

In a world, where golf is increasingly divided by tradition and disruption, LIV Golf continues to stoke controversy, and at the center of its latest storm is Bryson DeChambeau. Once a darling of major championships, now a headliner for golf’s most unconventional tour, DeChambeau has found himself once again in the spotlight—this time, not for how he played, but how he performed.

As LIV Golf Dallas 2025 nears its final round at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, the scene has been anything but quiet. The 54-hole, no-cut event—a hallmark of LIV’s mission to reimagine golf—features music, on-course entertainment, and even post-round concerts. Teams like 4 Aces GC, Crushers GC, and Torque GC battle it out on leaderboards while DJs and light shows blast in the background. It’s high-energy, high-dollar, and for many fans, highly divisive. At the end of Saturday’s Round 2, it was Masters champion Patrick Reed leading the individual leaderboard at –9. LIV’s team competition had Dustin Johnson’s 4 Aces GC in front, with Crushers GC—DeChambeau’s team—in close pursuit. Meanwhile, DeChambeau himself sat tied for 15th at even par after shooting 72–72, well behind the pace. But as mentioned his performance on the course that sparked the most attention.

Earlier this month, days after missing the cut at the 2025 U.S. Open, DeChambeau took to Instagram with a now-viral image. Standing on a sidewalk, he held a hand-drawn cardboard sign: “COME TO MY GOLF TOURNAMENT.” Fans admired his self-deprecating humor and applauded his commitment to LIV Golf even in the face of personal setback. It was a light-hearted moment that showcased DeChambeau’s resilience, and some said, marketing savvy. But the tone shifted sharply on Saturday.

NUCLR GOLF posted a short video clip of DeChambeau post-round, taking the stage after a concert by Whiskey Myers. The caption: “🗣️🎤 Bryson DeChambeau fires up the crowd at LIV Golf Dallas 🔥 ‘Let’s have some fun tonight!!’” In the video, DeChambeau grabs the mic, yells to the fans, thanks them for their energy in the Texas heat, and roars: “Go Crushers… Let’s have some fun tonight!” It was theatrical, loud, and undeniably off-script from traditional golf decorum.

Factually, this wasn’t out of step with LIV Golf’s DNA—entertainment has always been part of the brand. But to many watching, this was a step too far, and they were not shy about it.

Fans call DeChambeau ‘cringe’

The backlash was swift and fierce. Across social media platforms, traditionalists and even casual fans voiced frustration with what they saw as the sport’s slide into spectacle. One user bluntly commented: “This is not golf.” The comment gained traction, echoed by others who viewed DeChambeau’s antics as tone-deaf. Another remarked: “So this is what golf is all about these days? Go humiliate yourself somewhere else.” A common theme emerged: disappointment that golf’s perceived dignity was being traded for clicks and pyrotechnics.

“Cringe AF” was a frequent response, capturing the discomfort many viewers felt watching a former U.S. Open champion yell into a microphone like a rock star. “This is painful to watch,” one wrote. “I didn’t think it could get worse, but here we are.” Another took a more pointed tone: “Cringe. It appears he and LIV are desperate for any attention they can get right now.” And perhaps the most stinging comment of all: “‘Gentlemen’s game,’” mocking the sport itself.

These reactions signaled a broad disillusionment with LIV’s “modernization” push—an initiative many feel is alienating loyal fans in a bid for younger audiences that hasn’t quite materialized. Even with its star-studded roster and deep-pocketed backing, LIV’s broadcasts have often struggled to draw major viewership.