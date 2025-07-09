Bryson DeChambeau & More Show Support As Alcoholism Battle Is Revealed By Golf Influencer

Most of us know someone who’s tried to give up drinking – maybe it’s a New Year’s resolution that fades by February, or a health scare that sparks real change. Athletes face this challenge too, especially when their social lives often revolve around post-round celebrations and sponsor events. So, when one of golf’s biggest YouTube stars reached a major personal milestone, it resonated deeply across the sport.

Rick Shiels announced his one-year alcohol-free milestone through a heartfelt Instagram post that quickly gained traction across the golf community. The 38-year-old, who commands 2.95 million YouTube subscribers and over 900 million total video views, shared his journey without fanfare or drama. Instead, he focused on the positive changes he’s experienced over the past twelve months.

“No big drama, no huge announcement. I just felt like it was time for a change,” Shiels wrote. He detailed how giving up alcohol improved his energy levels, focus, and sleep quality. Meanwhile, he initially admitted to swapping beer for food but eventually found his rhythm. The golf content creator emphasized how zero-alcohol alternatives helped him maintain the social aspects he missed most.

Bryson DeChambeau led the charge among golf’s most prominent names, showing support through social media engagement. The LIV Golf star liked Shiels’ post, demonstrating solidarity from someone who knows about health transformations firsthand. DeChambeau previously lost 18 pounds in 24 days after discovering his bulking phase had raised his heart attack risk three times higher than usual. Anthony Kim and Michael Block also showed their support by liking the milestone post. Kim, who returned to professional golf after battling his demons, has been vocal about sobriety since joining LIV Golf. Block, the club professional who became famous for his T15 finish at the 2023 PGA Championship, represents the everyman golfer who can relate to personal challenges and growth.

This connection between top-level performance and healthy lifestyle choices has become increasingly important in modern golf, reflecting the sport’s elite understanding of the value of personal transformation.

Golf influencers show support with congratulatory comments

The comment section is filled with congratulatory messages from fellow golf influencers who form the backbone of golf’s digital community. Fat Perez wrote “Congrats Rick 👏” while Luke Kwon responded with “Love this shielsy ❤️.” The Bryan Bros added their “Congrats!!” and Anthony Kim emphasized his support with “🔥🔥🔥sober is dope.” Colin McCarthy rounded out the responses with “Congrats bro!!”

These influencers represent different facets of golf’s online ecosystem. Fat Perez, known as “The Most Comfortable Man in Golf,” brings his plus-handicap skills and everyman appeal to Bob Does Sports content. Luke Kwon, the former Good Good Golf member and winner of the PGA Tour Creator Classic, bridges professional competition with digital content creation. The Bryan Bros combine Wesley’s PGA Tour experience with engaging YouTube challenges, which have built their audience to over 526,000 subscribers.

This outpouring of support reflects how golf’s content creation ecosystem has evolved into a genuine community. These creators have helped reshape golf’s accessibility, with collaborations drawing millions of viewers and breaking down traditional barriers between professional and amateur golf.

Shiels concluded his post by acknowledging this represents just one person’s journey rather than universal advice. However, his decision to share this milestone publicly demonstrates the authentic connections these influencers maintain with their audiences. The golf community’s response shows how personal growth and healthy choices resonate across all levels of the sport.