Bryson DeChambeau Opens Up on Hitting ‘Low Point’ After Dad’s Tragic Passing

The year 2022 brought more than just grief for Bryson DeChambeau. He fractured the hamate bone and tore the hip labrum. At the Masters, he missed the cut by 12 strokes. Wrist surgery sidelined him from the PGA Championship. His June return at the Memorial brought another missed cut: 76-77. His body was failing. Then, on November 5, his father passed, and his emotional foundation collapsed, too.

He still “doesn’t want to talk about” these personal struggles, but it indeed was a “low point” for the golfer. Jon DeChambeau was more than just a parent; he was his son’s first coach and the person who helped him through tough times. Jon fought diabetes and kidney failure for many years, but he was always there for his son, encouraging him. Jon even attended his son’s Masters debut in 2016, riding around in a motorized wheelchair and undergoing dialysis treatments between rounds.

The LIV golfer dedicated his second US Open victory to his late father. The win held even more meaning than usual as it aligned with Father’s Day. Jon always told his son to “never give up,” and at the 2025 Open Championship, this was visible.

After a terrible first round of 78, DeChambeau wanted to quit, but then he remembered how his father always taught him to keep going. He did just that and bounced back with a six-under 65 to make the cut. To honor his dad, Bryson DeChambeau returned to Belmont Country Club in Fresno, the course where his father taught him golf, and shattered his father’s course record of 8-under. He shot an 11-under 61 on his first full 18 holes there in 14 years. Fighting back tears, he said that his father’s voice—telling him to persevere under pressure and never give up—was what drove him to perform so well.

Despite the obstacles he faced in 2022, “2023 was a big growing season” for DeChambeau. Now, he is in a place where he is building off of that momentum, and rightfully so.

Bryson DeChambeau didn’t have any long-term equipment obligations when he started 2023, so he could customize his gear for more distance and control. He tried different drivers and fairway woods, mixed Ping iron heads with LA Golf shafts, and tested new balls to improve launch and spin. The changes led to two solo LIV Golf wins. First included a record-tying 58 at The Greenbrier. And the second was a team championship with Crushers GC, proving his gear testing paid off immediately.

Then in 2024, he opted for golf’s most talked-about equipment—3D-printed Avoda prototype irons with curved faces to help prevent bad shots. After adjustments to meet USGA standards, he used them at the Masters to finish sixth and won his second U.S. Open championship at Pinehurst. Bryson DeChambeau continued to refine his setup through 2025.

He tested the LA Golf BAD V3-W irons in competition before returning to his Avoda prototypes, showing his commitment to finding the best feel and performance. He continued to deliver strong results in majors, including a second-place finish at the PGA. He won a LIV Golf title in Korea while balancing competitive precision with his evolving gear philosophy.

Now that the 25′ season has wrapped up, he is all set with his new plan for the next season, the one that echoes his father’s final lesson: Do not give up!

Bryson DeChambeau’s hands-on plan for 2026 success

Despite a stellar 2025 season that included a T5 finish at the Masters and a runner-up spot at the PGA Championship, DeChambeau rates his 2025 “B minus.” The reason for this is no major victory. For someone driven by his father’s “never give up” philosophy, second place isn’t enough.

So what’s next? Bryson DeChambeau is being cryptic but somewhat specific.

“I’m very excited about my game heading into this year. I’m going to have a lot of new things that you’ll see, and it’ll be quite interesting to hear people’s opinions on them, and hopefully, more importantly, it works,” he told Flushing It. “I’m building everything myself. I’m building everything myself. You’ll see soon enough.”

How Bryson DeChambeau’s 2026 shapes out, combined with his new things and father’s lessons, remains to be seen.