Bryson DeChambeau needs a big 2027. And he is heading into it with a shoulder that is not quite right. The two-time U.S. Open champion has no LIV golf to fall back on this time. In 2026, he also missed three straight major cuts. Now, as he gears up for the new campaign, he has explained how he’s getting himself ready.

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Speaking with Complex, Bryson DeChambeau shared a new routine he is following to get set for next season as he tries to overcome his shoulder injury.



“I’m looking to just get stronger. I’m eating relative to my sensitivities,” DeChambeau told Complex. “… But I try to be around 80 percent to have the foods that don’t react to my system, and then 20 percent I’ll just enjoy certain foods. …”



“Working out, I try to work out every day, but they’re light workout sessions. They’re not intense, and they’re not heavy. I’m trying to recover from a shoulder [injury] right now, and I’m working on that. But it’s moving in the right direction, which is fantastic.”



“But it’s getting to a place where I feel comfortable so I can start training hard again. I’ve just had quite a bit of things going on in my life in the past few months. So I’ll start prepping myself for the majors here in about a month and a half.”



For context, the American golfer first spoke about the issue in May 2026. That was after his opening round at LIV Golf Virginia. Notably, he was quick to trace the pain back to the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.



“I’ve had some shoulder stuff since, shoot, the Ryder Cup. I don’t know what happened. It’s been trained. It’s been treated. We’ve worked on it. We’ve done a bunch of stuff, MRIs. It’s all been fine. It’s been eating at me for quite a while,” he said in an interview.



Although the shoulder initially seemed like a manageable issue, it continued to bother him even during his two LIV wins in March.

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As reported by AOL, he admitted he faces troubles: “When I won those two events, I was waking up every day, uh-oh, is it going to hurt today? It’s a little bit of overuse. I’m grinding to figure it out.”

Despite the discomfort, he finished third in Virginia. And notably, this is not his shoulder scare, either. In July 2018, he pulled out of the John Deere Classic with right shoulder pain, as reported by Sky Sports.



That said, DeChambeau is getting ready for a season that will include the DP World Tour and the majors. For now, that means keeping his workout light before returning to his usual experimental training.

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If his plan holds, he will resume intense training around January, ahead of the Masters, scheduled for April 8–11. He has never won at Augusta, with his best finish being a tie for fifth in 2025. The U.S. Open at Pebble Beach and The Open at St Andrews follow in June and July.

What’s Next For Bryson DeChambeau

While DeChambeau prepares for next year by training better, he still hasn’t said whether he wants to return to the PGA Tour. And in fact, neither has the Tour. The Tour’s board met on November 16 and discussed LIV players, and CEO Brian Rolapp said he hopes to have more to say at the start of the new year. So if Bryson DeChambeau gets a seat at the table, his popularity is unknown for now.



In the meantime, DeChambeau has one firm option. The DP World Tour confirmed on November 17 that he will be a full-time member in 2027. He will also play the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa in December.



Since LIV’s collapse, DeChambeau seems to be expanding his career as well. While he continues to make YouTube content, he is branching into course design too.

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On November 13, he announced “The Orchard” in Clovis, California, where he grew up. The golf course promises to have an 18-hole course, a practice facility, and a planned community. The approval is expected within about 18 months, with a driving range possibly coming sooner, so the course is a long way from opening.



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