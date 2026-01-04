Bryson DeChambeau Opens Up on Unusual Trait He Shares With Jason Day: ‘Keeps Me Locked In’

Essentials Inside The Story Bryson DeChambeau prepares himself for high-pressure situation by creating similar situations through his challenges.

Jason Day has followed in DeChambeau's footsteps with regard to creating content, as he launched his channel, "The Lads".

Bryson DeChambeau has faced plenty of intense situations on the course. But he doesn’t seem to be affected like other golfers. Instead, he approaches such situations with a mindset similar to that of Jason Day. The 2x major champion revealed the deeper mindset trait that shapes how he competes and manages himself during these intense moments.

“That’s why I do YouTube challenges in content creation because it keeps me locked in. If I don’t, I just go out and play. I don’t feel the same pressure or nerves. I want to feel those pressure and nerves all the time so I can get comfortable in uncomfortable situations, like a couple of days ago,” Bryson DeChambeau revealed during a conversation on Bryan Bros Golf.

This is something that even the Australian pro Jason Day tries to achieve. He talked about having a strong mindset and becoming comfortable in another video that Bryan Bros Golf uploaded in March 2025. Notably, Bryson DeChambeau follows this by making his YouTube content more challenging.

When the 2024 US Open champion revealed this mindset, Wesley Bryan, the suspended PGA Tour pro, said that Jason Day shares this trait with Bryson DeChambeau. In the March 2025 video, he talked about being in uncomfortable situations at Augusta National.

“The only person that’s really going to take yourself out of a tournament is yourself,” Day said.

He also reflected on the same mindset of being mentally fit to be able to handle challenging situations. As Wesley Bryan highlighted, one of Day’s biggest takeaways is the quality to be super comfortable in the most uncomfortable situations. This, according to the 13x PGA Tour pro, helps him in climbing the ladder.

George Bryan asked the LIV golfer whether he is a grinder and whether he goes through the same routine even when he is playing just for fun. The 2x US Open winner said that he does not, revealing that he does YouTube challenges because he is not a grinder.

On his YouTube channel, Bryson DeChambeau regularly takes up challenges. Some of the popular series on his channel include random club challenges, the break 50 series, and shot cup challenges. These challenges prepare him to perform under pressure during significant golf events.

Their mindset of being comfortable in uncomfortable situations is not the only thing Bryson DeChambeau and Jason Day share. They also have a common view about the rise in YouTube golf.

Jason Day takes a page out of Bryson DeChambeau’s handbook

Traditional PGA Tour events faced a stark decline in viewership in 2025. The last round of the 2025 American Express saw just 232,000 viewers, marking a 57% drop from the 534,000 who tuned in for the same event in 2024. Meanwhile, the John Deere Classic drew 1.2 million viewers, while the Sanderson Farms Championship fell below 900,000, and the Barracuda Championship struggled to reach 600,000. Overall, the viewership for non-signature and non-major events has seen a 19% drop since 2023.

Following the decline, Jason Day seems to have been taking cues from Bryson DeChambeau. He also ventured into creating YouTube content to engage with a broader, younger audience. Day launched a YouTube channel called “The Lads.” The group on the channel features other golfers like Ryan Ruffels, Luke Reardon, Jed Coughlin, Asaeli Marika Batibasaga, and his son, Dash Day. The channel offers educational segments, interactive content, and behind-the-scenes glimpses. It echoes the connection Bryson DeChambeau has built with his followers online.

Bryson DeChambeau and Day’s shared outlook shows why pressure doesn’t weigh them down but sharpens their edge. As both continue to lean into discomfort, on the course and through digital platforms, their approach reflects a modern blueprint for staying competitive and connected in today’s times.