Bryson DeChambeau Pockets a Mere $10,000 Consolation Prize After He Crashed Out of Oakmont Major

Bryson DeChambeau’s name is going down in the US Open history, but for all the wrong reasons. The defending champion had a disastrous two-day performance at Oakmont, finishing 10-over-par and missing the cut by three shots. His struggles were evident, with errant drives, botched putts, and a double-bogey run on holes 5-7. The final nail in the coffin was a wild swing into the rough on 18, followed by DeChambeau’s visible frustration and a muttered expletive caught on a hot mic.

Despite his struggles, DeChambeau’s emotions were on full display, and he wasn’t the only one. Fellow golfers Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and Shane Lowry also had their emotions caught on camera. Meanwhile, Sam Burns surprisingly emerged as the leader after carding a 65 on Friday, sitting at 3-under. Heavyweights like J.J. Spaun and Brooks Koepka are hot on his heels, but DeChambeau’s absence from the weekend will undoubtedly be a talking point. Well, while DeChambeau may not have taken home the trophy, he certainly didn’t leave Oakmont empty-handed.

The USGA has been generous to golfers like DeChambeau, who had to bid farewell to Oakmont sooner than expected — even those who miss the cut will take home $10,000. The 2025 U.S. Open purse remains at $21.5 million, with the winner set to pocket $4.3 million. According to USGA CEO Mike Whan, this amount is justified given the championship’s prestige. Whan believes the money should be “commensurate with the achievement,” noting that the purse has grown significantly since he joined the USGA four years ago, from $12.5 million to $21.5 million.

The top finishers will also receive substantial payouts, with $2.3 million for second place and $1.4 million for third. But none of that will matter for DeChambeau as missing this cut as a defending champion may haunt his nightmares forever. And the PGA Tour veterans are surely not making it easy for the LIV golfer.

Johnny Miller throws shade as Bryson DeChambeau takes a hit

Johnny Miller is back at Oakmont, and he’s still got the sharp tongue that made him a legendary golf analyst. During a press conference with fellow U.S. Open champion Jack Nicklaus, Miller couldn’t resist throwing some shade at Bryson DeChambeau, who missed the cut after a rough couple of days. Miller’s subtle jab came when discussing the importance of hitting the ball in the fairway, noting that guys who don’t – like DeChambeau – end up in trouble. “You see the guys that don’t — like Bryson DeChambeau, he was living in the rough there this last couple days,” Miller said, highlighting the challenges DeChambeau faced. Miller’s comments were a clever way to point out DeChambeau’s struggles without directly criticizing him.

Miller’s parting shot was the most memorable: “Of course he gets to watch it on TV today.” Ouch! It’s classic Johnny Miller, and even DeChambeau would likely admit it’s good to have him back at Oakmont, stirring up the pot. Miller’s comments might be a nod to DeChambeau’s LIV affiliation, but it’s hard to deny the truth in his words – fairways are where it’s at, and DeChambeau’s struggles were evident. Can Miller’s sharp tongue spark a response from DeChambeau, or will he take the high road? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!