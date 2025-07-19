Bryson DeChambeau Points Fingers at PGA Tour Pro After Warning from Rules Official at the Open

The Open Championship’s pace of play woes are starting to feel like a never-ending soap opera. Marc Leishman’s exasperated expression says it all – “Felt like we were on the golf course for about 12 hours… We’ve been on the course for three hours through eight holes.” The brutal weather and links golf test have certainly contributed to the delays, but it’s hard not to feel that the players are also to blame, and Bryson DeChambeau is ready to do that.

He’s pointing fingers, specifically at the group in front of him, Thomas Detry and J.S. Olesen. DeChambeau was put on the clock on the 17th hole, and he believes it was a direct result of the delays caused by the group ahead. “He timed me on 17 after I striped the drive down there… We just kept losing time. They did that, and we just lost more time to the group in front of us, and they put us on the clock, which is unfortunate,” he said at The 153rd Open. DeChambeau’s solution? Time every player for every shot and penalize those who take too much time.

“It’s very simple. It’s not difficult at all. You eventually time everybody for their whole entire round.” If only it were that easy. Despite this, DeChambeau thinks that timing every player for every shot would be fairer towards everybody. “If somebody is playing slower, the guy can go up to him and say, hey, man, you’re over par with your time.” DeChambeau’s optimism about a better system is infectious, as he said, “Once you start penalising individuals for consecutive over — taking too much time. I can tell you, first two rounds it was out of control what I saw. That’s the way people play.”

USA Today via Reuters May 19, 2024; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Bryson DeChambeau looks on from the ninth hole during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Clare Grant-USA TODAY Sports

This is a developing story…