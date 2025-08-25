Bryson DeChambeau Promises Fan $325,000 Bentley for ‘Next to Impossible’ Challenge

Bryson DeChambeau has dropped a latest “next to impossible” stunt, a challenge that has fans buzzing like never before. Posting a video on Instagram, DeChambeau explains the task – a tiny cup on the first floor of his house and his daily attempt to land a ball inside within 10 shots. Only the “Mad Scientist” would turn a plastic cup in his living room into a physics experiment. The reward promises one lucky winner a $325,000 Bentley. If it just touches the rim, there’s still $100 on the line.

“So it begins…This challenge is not going to be easy, honestly it’s next to impossible. But when I finally make this shot, I’m going to be giving away this Bentley to one of you live on my Instagram the next day. Stay tuned #ShotCupChallenge,” he wrote on Instagram with a Yellow Bentley Continental GT in the background, with an UNDERDOG livery. This means that this challenge is in collaboration with sports fantasy brand Underdog.

Well, this is not the first time that the LIV player has come up with such an out-of-the-box challenge. His Instagram and YouTube channels are filled with challenges of such a sort. One of his most talked-about experiments was the hole-in-one over the house challenge. Starting on November 13th last year, DeChambeau attempted to loft a ball over his home and into a hidden backyard hole. Each day, he gradually increased the number of shots allowed, beginning with just one on Day 1 and culminating a sixteen by Day 16.

The suspense finally ended when, on his 14th shot of the final day, he sank the hole-in-one, an achievement that sent his follower count soaring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau)

But his social media exploits don’t just stop there. His “Break 50” series on YouTube pairs him with partners to tackle a par-72 course in under 50 strokes. This series had drawn a mix of golfers and celebrities from Donald Trump and Adam Sandler to Phil Mickelson and Paige Spiranac.

Fans have also enjoyed his attempts at breaking course records in a single go, while having a lively banter with the guest. His collaborations with Dude Perfect is an example of what kind of challenges and experiments go down. In that episode, he used various equipment like baseball bats, tennis rackets, and hockey sticks on Augusta’s hallowed grounds.

While Bryson DeChambeau frequently holds such challenges, a rarity among professional players, it’s interesting to know his motive behind them.

The idea behind DeChambeau’s viral challenges

Bryson DeChambeau’s challenges on YouTube have been central to building his brand and expanding his appeal beyond traditional golf audiences. Viral stunts like the “Hole-in-one over the house” have significantly boosted his social media presence, sometimes outpacing even the PGA Tour. Millions of views per video and a spike of over 320,000 new followers during a single challenge show his ability to attract fans who might not normally follow golf. By adopting popular digital formats, DeChambeau connects with a younger, more engaged demographic, modernizing golf’s image.

He has around 3.4 million followers on Instagram, with almost all of his reels crossing a million views. A few of his reels with President Trump and Adam Sandler have even over 20 million views with over a million likes! On YouTube, on the other hand, he has 2.35 million subscribers. Dan Hicks once called him golf’s “ultimate marketer.”

These challenges, at the same time, serve as mental training, keeping him in a competitive, goal-oriented mindset similar to professional tournaments. Although he has achieved so much through his personal branding, it did come with its own set of challenges. In essence, DeChambeau’s digital challenges are a strategic blend of entertainment, personal branding, and mental conditioning.