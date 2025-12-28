Bryson DeChambeau Protects ‘Confidential’ Details as LIV Contract Talks Hit Uncertainty

Bryson DeChambeau had put rumors of leaving LIV at rest long ago. But with Brooks Koepka gone, one might wonder about the 2x US Open winner’s future. But no need to worry, his contract renewal is already in discussion, details of which DeChambeau is not yet ready to reveal.

“I mean, look, it’s confidential. I’m not going to share too much, but the conversations are in process,” Bryson DeChambeau told Tom Hobbs from Flushing It Golf. “We have to get to a place where both parties have a good understanding of one another. It is getting to a place that makes sense for both sides.”

DeChambeau officially joined LIV in June ’22 and received the joining bonus of $125M. His contract runs through 2026, and he had shared earlier that the talks of the renewal would start at the end of 2025. With Koepka breaching the contract, one might wonder if LIV would speed up DeChambeau’s contract discussion, but the mutual interest of both parties continues to be of utmost importance.

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the loudest LIV supporters, and his fame brings a lot of fans to the league. His popularity has grown astronomically in the last few years, with his YouTube channel growing to over 2.5 million subscribers and his Instagram following to over 4.2 million. He’s surely an enormous asset to the league, and they would be desperate to reach a new agreement as soon as possible. Similarly, the Saudi league gives the golfer freedom to pursue his YouTube on the side, unlike the PGA Tour.

In June, he was really “excited” about staying with the Saudi-backed league. “They see the value in me. I see the value in what they can provide, and I believe we’ll come to some sort of resolution on that. I’m super excited for the future. I think that LIV is not going anywhere,” he said.

DeChambeau’s teammates, Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri, have already signed new deals to join Charles Howell III on Crushers in 2026. The 2x major winner clearly isn’t being vague or playing hard to get; he is really looking forward to continuing with LIV Golf. Now, as the 2026 season approaches, the million-dollar question is when the golf world will come across the new contract details.

This is a developing story..

