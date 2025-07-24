Bryson DeChambeau Puts Pressure on Keegan Bradley by Already Naming American He Wants as Ryder Cup ‘Partner’

Would a 7-over-par keep you in contention in The Open? Well, that’s what Bryson DeChambeau scored in his first round over at Portrush. But he didn’t just make a comeback; he moved inside the top 10 for the second time. DeChambeau carded an electric 16-under-par for his final 54 holes. Despite having a roller coaster week, US Captain Keegan Bradley confirmed DeChambeau’s return to the Ryder Cup this year. Now DeChambeau is in the equation, all eyes set on who will be his partner. DeChambeau already has a name in his mind, and it might surprise you!

After the emotionally turbulent tides in The Open, the two-time major winner wasn’t the name fans expected. But he received a major boost when captain Keegan Bradley told SI.com that DeChambeau will be teeing it up at Bethpage “no matter what”. It’s a rare and bold public show of support from a Ryder Cup captain, and one DeChambeau clearly doesn’t take for granted. “It is and it’s much appreciated,” he said. “I mean, I’m thankful I’ve worked my butt off and I’m glad to help this team to a victory here this time around – I know you probably think differently!”

He didn’t hold back when asked about his likely Ryder Cup partner, openly expressing interest in playing alongside Bradley himself. He embraced the idea should the captain also choose to compete. “I think that’d be pretty electric,” DeChambeau told Bunkered.co.uk. “But we’d have to do what’s best for the team.” Still, he left the door wide open for what would be a historic pairing. “Would that be an unbelievable experience and opportunity? Yeah. But first off, he’s got to make the team. He’s got to choose himself. And secondly, you know, I’ve got to keep playing well and if our game’s fit, if the golf ball’s fit, then we’ll do some damage.” With mutual respect already brewing and an “inspirational” note by Bradley in the Portrush locker room, DeChambeau seems locked in to deliver when it matters most.

If this pairing materializes, it wouldn’t just be a strategic move, but also a historic moment. If Bradley names himself as a playing captain, he would be the first American since Arnold Palmer in 1963 to take on both roles. The duo would combine brute force and raw intensity, with DeChambeau’s analytical firepower meshing with Bradley’s emotional edge. For DeChambeau, no doubt, it truly matters. “It meant a lot,” he said of the message. “This year is no joke. We’re tired of losing.”

Who’s Returning Alongside DeChambeau To Bethpage Black

Team USA’s 2025 Ryder Cup lineup blends firepower, consistency, and redemption, with everything set to unfold at Bethpage Black. Automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, and Bryson DeChambeau headline a squad built for both dominance and drama. JJ Spaun and Russell Henley have emerged as surprise contenders, but they’ve earned their spots through consistent form and strong showings under pressure. With a mix of established stars and breakthrough performers, the U.S. roster looks ready for a fiery showdown on home soil.

Among the captain’s picks, fans can expect Justin Thomas’s return. He’s No. 8 on DataGolf and brings a 7-4-2 Ryder Cup record. Collin Morikawa stays in the mix despite recent form struggles. His 4-1 Presidents Cup record and elite iron play remain assets. Ben Griffin offers steady consistency, while Sam Burns brings bold, aggressive energy to the team.

The US Team boasts a star-studded field, blending seasoned veterans with rising hopefuls. With DeChambeau’s technical mastery, Scheffler’s dominance, and Bradley’s edge, this year’s Ryder Cup may deliver one of the best lineups for America.