Bryson DeChambeau Remembers Late Father in Cherished ‘Best Memory’ Three Years After His Passing

It’s been nearly three years since Bryson DeChambeau lost his father, Jon, to complications stemming from a long battle with diabetes. Yet, for the 2020 U.S. Open champion, the memories of his dad remain vividly alive, especially one particular moment that he holds close to his heart and still brings a smile to his face.

DeChambeau opened up in a recent episode of No Bad Lies with comedian Andrew Santino about his father’s incredible resilience, especially during the final years when he battled severe health issues. While the episode touched on his struggles, it was one story during Thanksgiving that stood out as the memory the 31-year-old cherishes the most. “You know, one of the most, best stories and memories I have of my dad is uh we were at uh Thanksgiving one year,” DeChambeau began, pausing as if reliving the moment in real time.

Then DeChambeau described the moment when he was wondering what to gift his dad for Thanksgiving— “And you know, I was thinking, man, what can I get my dad? You know, he’s given me so much. And I said to myself, I’ve got to give him something good for Thanksgiving and whatnot.” And his choice? A Foot Locker gift card. “New socks?” Santino chimed in with a laugh. “Yep. New. That’s right,” DeChambeau said with a smile, embracing the humor.

Bryson DeChambeau’s father battled severe diabetes since the early 90s, ultimately losing both legs below the knee. Despite this, he never let it dim his humor or spirit — a trait DeChambeau clearly inherited, often finding light in even the heaviest moments. Even at the Thanksgiving dinner table, while each member of the family shared what they were thankful for, his father stole the moment.

As DeChambeau recalls hilariously — “And it gets to gets around um to my dad, and he goes, ‘I’m thankful for my new leg.’ As he pulls it up, it just, you know, pops it off.” And host Andrew Santino couldn’t help but add, “At least he had a good sense of humor, though.” And DeChambeau very well agreed. That memory, full of heart and laughter, encapsulates the man Jon DeChambeau was —resilient, loving, and relentlessly humorous, even in the face of unimaginable physical challenges. But that kind of strength didn’t come easily.

Earlier in the episode, Bryson DeChambeau shared the emotional toll of the 2022 period when he not only dealt with a career-threatening injury, a broken hook of the hamate bone in his hand. “And that was in 2022, and I was out for eight weeks. Didn’t know if I’d play golf again. I mean, it was seriously really emotional. Um, tough moment in my life,” he admitted, as he also watched his father’s health decline rapidly.

His father had been battling diabetes since the early ’90s, and by 2014, both his kidneys had failed, and dialysis became a part of his daily life. But a transplant in 2017 through a donated kidney from a childhood friend gave him nearly a decade more with his family. “I was grateful to get a kidney,” Bryson said, acknowledging the National Kidney Foundation for their support during that chapter.

That period taught him adversity, resilience, and a lesson that Bryson DeChambeau now carries forward with him — “As much as you’re grinding in life, as much as you get frustrated and pissed off, like there’s always something out there that’s somebody and something that’s experiencing something worse.”

That realization made him appreciative of his parents, who had given him everything he had, and he admitted, “I’m so grateful to be out here.” Even as his father’s health deteriorated, he remained a constant pillar of support to Bryson DeChambeau and showed up to encourage him from the sidelines.

Bryson DeChambeau’s father never failed to show his support

Jon DeChambeau passed away in November 2022 at the age of 63, but until then, he remained one of Bryson’s most devoted supporters. Despite undergoing rounds of hemodialysis, multiple surgeries, he made it a point to be there for his son in the biggest moments of his life. One of the most powerful examples came during Bryson DeChambeau’s Masters debut in April 2016. Though Jon had just undergone foot surgery, he rode around Augusta National in a motorized wheelchair, making it between dialysis sessions just to see his son play.

That week, Bryson DeChambeau earned low-amateur honors (finished tied 21st) and soon after turned professional. “He hasn’t seen a golf tournament since the U.S. Amateur,” Bryson shared emotionally that week. “Before that, he hadn’t been able to see me play, quite honestly, at all, through college or anything. But for him to be here for this moment, it’s special. And it chokes me up.” Over the years, Jon did his best to keep up with Bryson’s progress—whether in person or from his home, glued to the TV.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even in moments of adversity, Bryson DeChambeau still draws strength from his father’s memory. At the 2025 Open Championship, after a disastrous first-round 78 left him tied for 144th, Bryson stormed back with a second-round 65, one of the best rounds of the tournament. Reflecting on the turnaround, he confessed, “I woke up this morning and I said, you know what, I can’t give up. My dad always told me never to give up, just got to keep going, and that’s what I did today.”

