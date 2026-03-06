Bryson DeChambeau Replaces Longtime Caddie at $30M LIV Golf Event Without Any Explanation

Bryson DeChambeau is known for drawing attention at LIV Golf events because he is one of the biggest stars of the Saudi-backed league. This time, though, it was not his golf skills that brought him into the limelight. Instead, it was a quiet and sudden change for the bag.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Fans noticed that the 2x major winner’s caddie, Greg Bodine, was missing from the $30 million LIV Golf Hong Kong. One fan directly asked golf reporter Matt Vincenzi who was carrying the American professional’s bag that week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Michael Putnam. G Bo’s cousin,” Vincenzi replied to the X post answering the fan’s question.

Greg “G Bo” Bodine has been Bryson DeChambeau’s regular caddie since May 2023. The two have seen great heights together, including the wins at the 2023 LIV Greenbrier and the 2024 US Open. Previously, he worked with Tony Finau from 2014 to 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

This week, Bodine’s cousin Michael Putnam is carrying the 9x PGA Tour winner’s bag. Putnam himself is a professional golfer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has had 3 wins on the Korn Ferry Tour but none on the PGA Tour. Since turning pro in 2005, he has had 134 starts on the PGA Tour and made the cut in 80 of them. Thanks to that, he has officially made $2,647,528 on the PGA Tour.

Bryson DeChambeau has not revealed any particular reason behind the caddie change, though. However, we can make one speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Putnam is Greg Bodine’s cousin. So, maybe, he has stepped in as family support.

The American professional has made such temporary swaps on multiple occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, Bodine was on a personal break during LIV Golf UK 2025. At that time, DeChambeau brought in Tim Tucker to caddie for him. Tucker is his ex-full-time caddie. The two worked together until 2021.

And for Michael Putnam, it is also possible that Greg Bodine himself recommended his cousin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two are doing a decent job at LIV Golf Hong Kong.

DeChambeau fired rounds of par and 4-under par. He is standing at T34 alongside many others, including Paul Casey, Victor Perez, Brendan Steele, and Sebastian Muñoz, who dropped down after a blunder.

And while Bodine is not on the bag this week, the longtime partnership between the two remains intact. In fact, they recently spent time together preparing for one of golf’s biggest stages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau and Greg Bodine visited Augusta National for preparations

The LIV golfer went to Augusta National on January 3, 2026. This reflects on his early preparation mindset, which he believes helps keep his mental game sharp.

Bryson DeChambeau went to assess the course with Greg Bodine and a local caddie.

ADVERTISEMENT

They studied green complexes, wind patterns, and course conditions. This would certainly sharpen his iron play for Augusta. And it’s not the first time he has done so.

Last year, he made a scouting trip to Augusta National ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong 2025.

Augusta National demands precision and strategy. While the American professional is one of the longest drivers in the game, he needs early preparation to meet the game’s precision requirements. These scouting trips play well into his analytical mindset.

Although Greg Bodine is absent from Hong Kong, those early preparations at Augusta National highlight that their partnership remains strong. Bringing in Michael Putnam seems like a brief swap rather than a lasting change to Bryson DeChambeau’s team.