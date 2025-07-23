Bryson DeChambeau Returns to Caddie Who Cut Ties Over ‘Demanding’ Nature of LIV Golf Pro

The year is 2021, and Bryson DeChambeau has recently announced his split from his long-time caddie, Tim Tucker. At that time, the Californian said of the situation, “Tim and I are good,” but agreed that “it had been building toward this.” When Tucker finally sat for an interview a few weeks later, he had a similar thing to say: “He is the hardest-working guy I’ve ever seen, sacrifices everything for this game…” but agreed that “Bryson is very demanding.” Skip four years, and the two are back together, despite DeChambeau’s consistent attitude towards his game.

During the time of their split in 2021, Tucker pointed out one of the golfer’s demands that involves an extensive pre-tournament scouting process, which includes calculating yardages, analyzing numbers, and assessing factors like air density and green density. Sure, Tucker agreed that “That to me is one of the most important things we’ve done – green density,” but they still split. Now, they are back, considering DeChambeau’s lack of wins in majors this season.

As per a recent sighting of Bryson DeChambeau, who is currently preparing for the 2025 LIV Golf United Kingdom, Tim Tucker is present with him on the course. For how long? We don’t know. But it comes at a crucial time. Following his split with Tucker, Bryson DeChambeau went on a caddie carousel and eventually settled on Gregory Bodine in 2023. They enjoyed fruitful results (wins) in majors; however, they failed to do so this season.

Will the presence of Tim Tucker help Bryson DeChambeau achieve his second LIV Golf win of the season? Maybe. After all, Tim Tucker was present for all of DeChambeau’s 8 PGA Tour wins, including the 2020 U.S. Open. But an even better question is: will Tucker be able to handle the “demands” for however long he stays on the LIV pro’s bag this time? Whatever the answer may be, Tim Tucker will be looking to help Bryson DeChambeau get his game back. Especially with the Ryder Cup back in the conversation.

Bryson DeChambeau is almost confirmed to be at Bethpage Black

The U.S. Ryder Cup captain, Keegan Bradley, has confirmed that Bryson DeChambeau will be on the team, as Bradley plans to use one of his captain’s picks to select DeChambeau regardless of his automatic qualifying status. As of now, Bryson DeChambeau currently stands at 5th in the Ryder Cup Team Rankings.

However, Keegan Bradley said of DeChambeau’s chances, “Bryson is going to be a very important piece to us winning the Ryder Cup. He brings so much. He brings energy, passion, but most importantly, he’s one of the best players on the planet.”

In fact, Keegan Bradley even showcased a unique move towards Bryson DeChambeau and other pros by leaving “personal messages” for them at The Open. Talking about the same, DeChamebau recently revealed, “I talked with him briefly, and then he put something in our lockers that was pretty inspirational. It’s a personal message. It meant a lot.”

So, what is he going to bring to the Ryder Cup table? He replied, “I hope I can bring a lot of energy and a tsunami of a crowd that’s going to be rooting for Team USA.” And during this time, it is likely that we will see more Bryson DeChambeau experiments, that even Tucker complained about. At least when it comes to his balls. What experiments?

In 2021, Tucker highlighted DeChambeau’s habit of freezing golf balls, submerging them in a hot tub, and spritzing them with water to study the effects on spin rates. DeChambeau hasn’t changed much. At The Open 2025,Bryson used Polara XDS, a self-correcting and non-conforming golf ball, during a practice round because “he’s been trying to get his golf ball to have less curvature in the air,” as per an NBC analyst. So, if Tucker stays a bit longer, he will likely witness more “demanding” experiments on DeChambeau’s mind! Even for the Ryder Cup!