Bryson DeChambeau Reveals Scott O’Neil and Co. Don’t Involve Pros Despite Holding Equity

Is LIV Golf finally on its way to securing Official Golf World Ranking (OWGR) points for its pros? As per the July 11 update from Trevor Immelman, the chairman of the OWGR board, it indeed is. In his X post updating the golf world about the same, Immelman said, “The OWGR Board is committed to a thorough evaluation process of all applications,” and the organization appreciates “the interest of LIV Golf — and all the tours — in contributing to the global landscape of men’s professional golf through OWGR.” Immelman’s latest update struck a more inclusive tone, unlike previous statements, highlighting a possible change in the future. But were the pros aware of the big steps taken within the league?

Bryson DeChambeau’s answer to that question is rather shocking. Currently gearing up for The Open Championship this week, the LIV pro sat down for a press conference. During the presser, DeChambeau was asked, “What changes or tweaks to that application would you see being the most effective [in gaining OWGR points]?” He replied, “That’s a great question and one I don’t know. I don’t know fully.”

What does that mean? Bryson DeChambeau explained, “I’m not in the room when they’re talking about these instances, but I do give my feedback to Scott when I can. We talk quite a bit, but not directly about that. About a few other things that are important as well, but obviously the world ranking points is huge.”

This is a rather shocking statement, considering one thing: In 2022, LIV Golf introduced a new structure where players would hold equity in its teams. The breakaway circuit outlined plans for 12 team franchises, with 48 contracted players sharing revenue and profits through corporate sponsorships and ownership stakes.

Despite that, Bryson DeChambeau has only good things to say about the current development. “I think it’s big for us to have these players that are just jumping onboard still collect points. They are deserving of it. They’re playing some incredible golf every week, and I think having a system in place for us as players would benefit the ecosystem of the game tremendously, especially for fans,” he said. The OWGR rejected LIV Golf’s initial application in October 2023, citing concerns over the league’s format and potential bias from team-based scoring, which made it difficult to fairly compare with other tours globally.

The Saudi-backed league has since done plenty of changes to grab OWGR points for its golfers. In an effort to win over the OWGR, in May 2025, LIV Golf brought a rule change that would require players in the relegation zone, including team captains, to participate in a qualifying event to secure their spots. Before that, LIV Golf captains had been exempt from relegation, but they lost that privilege in September 2024.

Aside from that, in 2022, LIV Golf formed a “strategic alliance” with MENA Tour in hopes of securing OWGR points for its pros. It didn’t work, so it’ll be interesting to see what will happen this time around.

However, the Scientist isn’t the only golfer anticipating the changes in the future.

Jon Rahm believes LIV Golf “deserves” OWGR points

Jon Rahm’s entry into the professional golf scene was highlighted by his victory at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, a win that propelled him into the top 50 of the OWGR for the first time. More than eight years later, with 52 weeks spent as the No. 1 golfer in the world, his time in the top 50 came to an end. In February 2025, Jon Rahm fell out of the top 50 in the world rankings for the first time since his maiden PGA Tour victory.

Now, a few months later, following the conclusion of the 2025 LIV Golf Andalucia, the two-time major champion Rahm embraced the news regarding the possibility of LIV Golf earning world ranking points. He said, “I think what you’ve seen this week is a good level of golf,” said the Spaniard. “It deserves points. How many? I don’t know.”

Rahm, currently ranked 72nd in the world, challenged the idea that LIV Golf is simply an exhibition, asserting, “The excuse, or argument, that many use is that this is an exhibition. To me, that’s false. And, whether you like it or not, whether it has a cut or not, whether it has three or four rounds or not, it’s good competition and it deserves world ranking points.”

However, there’s one important point to take note of in the midst of the LIV Golf-OWGR conversation: LIV Golf isn’t the first league to struggle for OWGR points. Other tours like the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), All Thailand Golf Tour (ATGI), and Japan’s Abema TV Tour gained OWGR recognition years after their inception. These tours were established in 2006, 1999 and 1985, respectively, and secured OWGR points in 2018 and later.

Despite such a complicated history between the Tours and OWGR, Rahm remains hopeful about the future of LIV players in major tournaments, especially after securing OWGR points. He stated, “Let’s hope it’s the beginning of more LIV players qualifying for the majors directly based on their performance in LIV in the future. I believe we have a high enough level of golf. And a high enough level of competition to earn world ranking points.” The OWGR Board of Directors will have another meeting at The Open Championship this week. Could LIV pros’ fate be decided there?