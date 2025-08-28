Bryson DeChambeau Roasts Himself After ‘Impossible Shot’ Turns Out to Be Exactly That

Adding attempts on each day, Bryson DeChambeau is attempting the “impossible shot”, as he put it. After 60 failed tries, the LIV Golf star still hasn’t nailed the shot. Fans are hooked on the three-day saga—10 attempts, then 20, then 30—as his frustration grows and curiosity builds. What is this shot that has the two-time major winner obsessed, and what awaits if he finally pulls it off?

Enter the ShotCup Challenge: chipping a ping pong ball into a tiny red cup perched on the second floor. On day one, he mentioned, “This is day one of trying to make this ping pong ball into that tiny shot cup. Man, that barely fits. Now, you may be wondering why this Bentley is parked in my living room. Well, that’s because once I make this impossible shot, I’ll be going on Instagram Live the next day to give this car away to one random lucky person. Since this is day one and this challenge is way harder than the last, I’m starting with 10 shots. 10 balls, here we go. Although fans cannot directly participate in this challenge, there’s still something in it for them. Right after he gets the trick shot, DeChambeau will go live on Instagram to give away a $325K yellow Bentley to one random lucky person. All they have to do? Be on his Instagram Live the day after the winning shot.

“This challenge is way harder than the last,” DeChambeau admitted. The specifics back that. Previously, he spent 16 days chasing a hole-in-one over his house, adding one attempt each day. Now, from his living room with no line of sight and a cup that “barely fits” the ball, the elevated target makes it even trickier—so he’s allowed himself more attempts this time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Three days in, though, the ShotCup Challenge has been more grind than glory. Despite several close calls, including shots that flirted with success and even kissed the rim, none have dropped. The cup stands unbeaten, humbling even the two-time major champion. Summing up the frustration, DeChambeau added in his humorous signature with an Instagram caption: “I s*ck.” The challenge remains alive and ongoing, with the thrill building through every attempt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Challenges like these are nothing new for DeChambeau. The LIV Golf star has turned his YouTube channel into a playground of high-stakes stunts and jaw-dropping prizes. In one standout challenge earlier this year, he even gave a fan seven hours and a chance at $100,000 for making a hole-in-one. The fan shocked everyone with a hole-in-one on just the 5th attempt. DeChambeau also added another mini-challenge for another fan, giving $1000 for making a three-footer. The hole-in-one challenge was one of his most famous challenges, drawing in 1.5 million views on his channel.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

But for now, the ShotCup Challenge rolls on. One trick shot, one Bentley, and some frustration along the way.

Bryson DeChambeau: A growing phenomenon in golf

Bryson DeChambeau has quickly become one of the most influential figures in modern golf. Since tying for second at the PGA Championship and winning the 2024 U.S. Open, the 31-year-old has embraced a lifestyle that goes beyond the course, right to his YouTube channel. With over 2 million subscribers, a major part of this shift came with his move to LIV Golf. He admitted a lighter schedule gave him the space to dig up other pursuits. As DeChambeau put it, “I think LIV afforded me the opportunity to spend more time thinking, strategizing, getting my body healthy, ready for majors in a pretty unique way.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His YouTube channel has grown over fourfold in a year. His challenge-based videos, often featuring huge prizes or playful twists, have injected a fresh, interactive energy into golf’s public image. It brings the true enthusiasm of the sport into the spotlight, challenging the bad rap golf can get at times for being slow-moving. While some liken his style to MrBeast’s for its gamified challenges and big giveaways, DeChambeau’s version is rooted in his own competitive flair and larger-than-life personality. His most popular video on the channel is: Can I break 50 with President Donald Trump? Without doubt, with an instantly hooking title, it has garnered over 16 million views. What makes that better is that the video was a fundraiser. This brings into the light the platform DeChambeau has built that he now uses to give back to the community.

Bryson DeChambeau is no longer just playing the game; he’s reshaping it. From viral challenges to charitable drives, his platform has become both a spectacle and a force for good.