Bryson DeChambeau’s First Public Words on LIV Future Raise Questions After Brooks Koepka Reinstatement

Brooks Koepka‘s return to the PGA Tour was big news, but what Bryson DeChambeau said afterwards might matter even more. At LIV’s preseason event, he not only clarified his position on moving to the PGA Tour but also highlighted the issues the Saudi-backed league must address.

DeChambeau kept his stance on joining the PGA Tour very clear. He said, “I’m contracted through 2026, so excited about this year.” However, he did not share whether he’d continue after 2026. When asked about following Koepka going to the PGA Tour, he didn’t shut it down and addressed that LIV needed fixes.

“Things have got to change, things have got to improve,” he said bluntly. His biggest gripe? LIV just switched from 54-hole to 72-hole tournaments, basically copying the PGA Tour’s format. That was supposed to be LIV’s whole selling point: shorter events, less grind.

He also wants better communication between players and management. When he talks about needing “a good understanding of one another,” that’s polite speak for “they’re not listening to us.” For a guy who’s been LIV’s loudest cheerleader, that’s brutal honesty.

(This is a developing story…)