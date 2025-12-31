Bryson DeChambeau’s Golden Advice to Miles Russell Is a Must-Hear for Every Amateur

For decades, the red tees were almost exclusively referred to as the “ladies’ tees,” but Bryson DeChambeau’s latest advice to Miles Russell will help you change that.

“I tell juniors to play from the reds to learn driver control in tight places. You also learn how to get up and down from many quirky and weird spots. When I was 15, I could shoot four under but could not get any lower. My coach told me to play the reds until I finally shot in the 50s,” DeChambeau told Russell in his December 30 video, where they tried to break 50.

Now, DeChambeau’s advice holds weight, as playing from the red tees actually helps amateurs learn, as it shortens the course for them, making the game more accessible and fun. Some of the key benefits of playing forward tees for amateurs or new golfers are that

Sharpens Short Game and Scoring Clubs: Understand that shorter holes mean golfers will have more opportunities to use mid-to-short irons and wedges for approach shots rather than long irons or hybrids. This increased repetition with “scoring clubs” is a fast way to improve around the green.

Improves Accuracy and Strategy: When distance is less of a concern, golfers can focus more on hitting straight shots and planning their shots, enhancing accuracy and course management skills.

Encourages Scoring Mentality: Playing a course that fits your distance lets a golfer focus on making pars and birdies, instead of thinking about saving bogey. This helps remove mental blocks and translates to lower scores from other tees later on.

It took the LIV golfer about four months of practice before he finally broke that magic 60 barrier and eventually shot a 59 and even a 58 during those fun rounds from the front tees. This special training made him feel very relaxed when he reached double digits under par in big tournaments. He learned that being 10 under par is a place where one should always feel safe.

And we saw this plan work perfectly when Bryson DeChambeau made history at the Greenbrier.

It was a rainy Sunday in 2023, and he stood on the final tee needing a birdie to shoot a historic 58. Because he had done this as a kid, he felt zero fear in that high-pressure moment. He drained a long 40-foot putt and jumped for joy, mimicking Phil Mickelson’s iconic logo, as the crowd cheered for him.

If this isn’t enough, there are plenty of other reasons why amateurs should listen to DeChambeau. He is a two-time U.S. Open champion and one of the smartest minds in sports history. He has always used technology to make his game better and looks forward to doing so in the 2026 season, too. Even before he turned pro, the LIV golfer had won both the NCAA Championship and the U.S. Amateur in one year. Only a few people, like Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods, have ever reached that rare feat. It gives him the authority.

This golden advice is now in the hands of a young man who might be golf’s next Tiger Woods.

The Rise of Miles Russell, Whom Bryson DeChambeau Calls the #1 Golf Prodigy

Miles Russell is the undisputed number one junior golfer as of now. Born in late 2008, this young star from Florida is doing things we have not seen in decades. He became the youngest player ever to win the AJGA Rolex Junior Player of the Year in 2023, and he actually broke a record that had been held by the great Tiger Woods since 1991.

He did not stop there, as he recently tested his skills against the big men. At just 15 years old, he became the youngest player to make a cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. He finished in the top 20 at the LECOM Suncoast Classic with four amazing rounds under par (68-66-70-66). This performance earned him a special spot in a PGA Tour event, the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The future looks even brighter. He has already promised to play college golf for the Florida State Seminoles in the coming years. This is the same school that produced major winners like Brooks Koepka. Miles also helped the United States win the Junior Ryder Cup recently.

And now, by joining DeChambeau for the “Break 50” series, Miles is learning how to be a modern superstar. He also goes with the lesson that when DeChambeau gives you advice, you listen. As simple as that!