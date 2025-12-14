Bryson DeChambeau’s Latest Donald Trump Comments Trigger Sharp Fan Backlash

When Bryson DeChambeau teed off with US President Donald Trump, it became the most-watched video on his YouTube Channel. When the President assumed his second term on January 22, DeChambeau was there, celebrating. The shared camaraderie between the two, due to their love of the same sport or perhaps their shared political ideology, has not gone unnoticed. So when DeChambeau was called onto the stage by the President (addressed as the “current US Champion”, sorry JJ Spaun), the LIV golfer ought to say a few words in praise. It’s only that the fans didn’t like one bit of it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As ‘The Mad Scientist’ took the microphone, his smile beamed. Thanking Trump and the First Lady, Melania Trump, what DeChambeau says has now sent the entire Internet into chaos: “Cheers to the greatest economy we’ve had in a long, long time.”

These are some of the comments that hit the LIV golfer:

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I made a couple hundred million for swinging a stick, I’d also say the economy is amazing.”

“When I want expert analysis of job growth/loss, inflation, investment trends, interest rates, tax policy, international trade, debt, deficit spending, and how all those things collectively influence the largest, most complex economy in the world, I always go to Bryson DeChambeau.”

“Bryson, I’m paying 9 dollars for a lb of ground beef.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Actually, Saudi Arabia and LIV created a great economy for pro golfers.”

Someone asked @grok, “How much cash did Bryson DeChambeau get from LIV Golf and Saudi Arabia in 2025?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Grok replied,”Bryson DeChambeau earned $17,759,560 from LIV Golf in 2025, per Spotrac: $10,334,560 individual, $2,625,000 team shares, $4M individual bonus, $800,000 team bonus. No reports of separate cash from Saudi Arabia.”

This is a developing story…