Bryson DeChambeau’s Presence Pushed Scottie Scheffler to Not Carry Claret Jug With Him

When Scottie Scheffler finally lifted the Claret Jug after his four-shot win at The Open Championship, he said, “The first thing I noticed was this,” and showed Golf Channel’s Paul McGinley and Brandel Chamblee a spot on the trophy that read: ‘2020: No championship owing to global pandemic.’ He then pointed to his name inscribed on the Claret Jug, right below Xander Schauffele, 2024 The Open champion. Is Scottie ever this observant? Well, Scottie is in love with the Claret Jug, so much so that his recent behaviour is in contrast. The world wonders as to why he didn’t bring it to the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2?

It has everything to do with Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau. How? Explaining the same during his recent appearance on Pardon My Take, Scottie Scheffler first shared that “I haven’t drank anything out of the Claret Jug yet. We have a celebration planned this Friday with a bunch of our friends here at home. So, that’ll be the time to celebrate,” and then added why he went Claret Jug-less on the flight.

The “complete golfer,” as per his longtime coach, Smith, continued, “We actually had to catch a flight to get to New York to get to the Happy Gilmore premiere because that was, uh, we had planned on that all along.” And when one of the hosts, Eric Sollenberger, asked, “Did you fly with the trophy? Did you carry it on, or did you have to check that?” Scheffler replied, “Um, I did not bring it on the plane. It went underneath the plane. We were riding. It was—we rode over with Bryson and Tony Finau, so I didn’t really feel like I should be just bringing the plane.” Well, the “nice” tag on Scottie Scheffler makes perfect sense now!

So, what were they doing at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere? Well, after his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Champion Golfer of the Year attended the movie premiere with his wife, where he had a cameo appearance. And just like Scheffler, Bryson DeChambeau, and Tony Finau are also part of the movie. Other star golfers in the movie include Rory McIlroy, John Daly, Brooks Koepka, Will Zalatoris, and Justin Thomas.

However, Scheffler has often gained attention for being “nice,” as he was with DeChambeau and Finau. On Friday evening at The Open Championship, as he walked up the 18th fairway with Shane Lowry and Collin Morikawa, Scheffler dropped back to let Lowry accept the adulation of the crowd on his own, showing respect for the former Open champion. At that time, Sky Sports commentator Rich Beem said, “I love the sign of respect from the other two players, allowing Shane to walk up to the green on his own. Wonderful touch.” But, hey, Scottie Scheffler has just as much respect from his fellow pros for other things as well.

Bryson DeChambeau holds just as much respect for Scottie Scheffler

Bryson DeChambeau’s The Open Championship 2025 did not end with the Claret Jug, but he still earned cheers worthy of a champion for his impressive comeback. After a disappointing opening round of 78, DeChambeau shot 65-68-64 over the final three days, finishing tied for 10th place. His final-round 64 was a highlight, matching his best round in majors. DeChambeau’s determination and refusal to give up were evident in his words, “That’s what I did for the past three days. I said, every time is go time… I’m going to be free. It’s Sunday of a major. I’m going to be free.”

Following his finish, he also praised Scottie Scheffler for being… Scottie Scheffler. He began by saying, “Kind of like what Scottie is doing right now,” as he described his own mindset of playing freely and giving his all on Sunday. This comparison was fitting, given Scheffler’s commanding lead, which DeChambeau acknowledged would have been hard to overcome even if he had played better in the opening round.

Still, DeChambeau’s praise was reserved for Scottie Scheffler, his fellow Dallas-area resident in Texas, who dominated the tournament. “Scottie’s in a league of his own right now,” DeChambeau said. “I played with him a lot in college, and he was not that good, so he’s figured out a lot of stuff since then. It’s really impressive to see and something we can all learn from for sure.” Scheffler’s impressive performance, including a 64 in the second round, set him up for a comfortable win and his fourth career major. So, it’s clear that despite not taking the Claret Jug on his flight with DeChambeau, Scheffler has earned immense respect from him.