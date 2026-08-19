Bryson DeChambeau’s Team Removes Reporter From Premises During Tense Practice Session

In golf’s history, there have been many incidents where media professionals or other patrons have been escorted off the course for violating rules. For instance, during the 2026 Masters, officials reportedly asked former British Open champion Mark Calcavecchia to leave Augusta National for using a mobile phone. Similarly, in 2015, Stephanie Wei lost her media credentials for the entire season after she used Periscope to livestream golfers during a practice round at WGC-Cadillac Match Play. Something similar has happened at LIV Golf Indianapolis.

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The incident happened during Bryson DeChambeau‘s practice session at Chatham Hills. He was working on his golf swing with his team and looked visibly frustrated. Soon after, one of his team members walked over to a media representative and made them leave. The media member was only filming his swing and doing nothing out of the ordinary. Ball State alum Brandon Reef shared an X post revealing the incident. Reef said that it was @acaseofthegolf1, who is none other than Ryan French of Monday Q Info.

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Through his Monday Q Info X handle, French confirmed this by reposting Reef’s post and wrote, “Got booted off the range by Bryson today. #1,892 on the list of what the hell has happened to my life.”

As Reef’s post claims, it was Bryson DeChambeau’s team member who kicked out French. The post didn’t confirm whether the Crushers GC captain ordered it or the team member acted independently. There’s also no reference to whether the filming violated any tournament-specific media rules.

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The episode came to light during a highly sensitive week for the American professional and LIV Golf. Since LIV Golf officially canceled the Michigan event, LIV Golf Indianapolis is now the season finale. LIV Golf also reduced the individual purse to $10.1 million, which is nearly half the standard $20 million. This affected the winner’s payout—from $4 million to $2.02 million.

With 944.54 points, Jon Rahm will probably win the individual championship. This leaves strong competition for the remaining podium finishes. DeChambeau is currently second with 726.20, Joaquin Niemann third with 553.66, Lucas Herbert fourth with 541.41, and Tyrrell Hatton fifth with 453.23.

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This is the second episode of the event. GOLF.com’s senior writer Sean Zak earlier reported that the American professional saw a group of three reporters, including Zak, near the driving range.

“Oooh the mafia has arrived. The mafia. You guys love talking s–t,” Bryson DeChambeau said.

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Zak characterized it as a joke. However, he did say that the 32-year-old pro remained frustrated about how the media used his comments. His loud reaction clearly shows his strained relationship with the media.

DeChambeau now tries to avoid the media because he has built a huge following on YouTube. He can now communicate with fans how and when he wants. The same was on display when he avoided media duties on all four days during The Open Championship.

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The incident at LIV Golf Indianapolis adds another chapter to DeChambeau’s increasingly strained relationship with the media. While it remains unclear whether the decision came directly from DeChambeau or a member of his team, the episode has once again raised questions about how the LIV star handles media access.