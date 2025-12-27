Bryson DeChambeau Says Chasing Tiger Woods’s Perfection Almost Ruined His Identity

‘Iceman.’ The word would be written in bold across Bryson DeChambeau‘s golf ball. A constant reminder that he needs to be stoic, emotionless, and cold. Something he clearly wasn’t. But the Mad Scientist we know today was trying to be someone foreign back then – all thanks to Tiger Woods.

“Tiger was always a big inspiration of mine,” DeChambeau told Flushing It Golf. “Tiger was emotional when he won. Every other moment, it was just seriousness. I think that’s where that came from. “A moment later, he speaks, “I realized I couldn’t be that person.”

For young golfers like DeChambeau, Woods’s coldness was an appealing persona. The veteran was perfect in never letting his emotions show on the course. His 2019 Masters comeback is a prime example of that.

At the age of 43, Woods’s stoicism was precise as a surgical tool. In the final round, the cameras hovered around him, capturing a man with a Zen-like demeanour. In a few seconds, he was about to win his 15th major, but his face remained unreadable. As the ball rolled down the course on the back nine, Woods traced it with his eyes. No celebration ensued from him till the putt dropped.

As DeChambeau recalls, this was an intriguing aura for him and his peers. They would often mimic their personality as closely as they could. But Tiger’s energy wasn’t built in a day. Since his childhood, he worked with his father, Earl, to build a solid internal focus. Oftentimes, it made him come off as rather rude and unwelcoming.

“Ultimately, not everybody’s like that, right? And I tried to be like that for so long,” the LIV golfer reflected. “I was just going to be somebody different.”

For this, his mother can definitely vouch. DeChambeau’s real personality is the outspoken, creative dude we see on YouTube. But back then, coldness and the golfers who possessed it were in trend. Not only Woods, but DeChambeau was equally (or more) inspired by Ben Hogan‘s intensity.

“It was Ben Hogan from the start. Ben Hogan by a long shot,” he shares. “There was just this classical notion of emotional stoicism, the Iceman…everybody wanted to be like that.”

As he further reveals, DeChambeau would spend hours binge-watching Hogan’s golf swing on YouTube. He specifically remembers one, where beautiful music played in the background, as Hogan made his putts. That moment, stuck with the LIV golfer. There was “beauty,” and there was “mysteriousness,” and that’s how Hogan became DeChambeau’s all-time best golfer.

“I think that’s why a lot of players are robots today, because of the likes of Hogan and what Tiger did.”

But DeChambeau is not a part of that company anymore. “It wasn’t really until I was 28 or 29, I’d learned who I really was,” he recalls. The credit for that might also go to Woods.

When Bryson DeChambeau saw the real Tiger

Paris 2018. DeChambeau’s first appearance in the Ryder Cup. As he and Tiger Woods, his partner in that round, prepared to tee off, the crowd’s noise heightened. They were in enemy territory.

For DeChambeau, this was a novel experience. For Woods, this was his eighth appearance in the event. A fact that made his young partner think he could ask for his help.

“I asked Tiger, ‘OK, so who’s in the first tee shot?’ he told Golf Channel once. “Kind of…like, come on…help me out. And he goes, ‘You’re in the first tee shot.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, sir. OK. I guess I’m in the first tee shot.’ Luckily, I hit it in the fairway, but that was the most nervous I’d ever been hitting a tee shot.”

Another turning point came in 2022. DeChambeau had a severe hamate bone fracture. For a while, golf became impossible to follow. The fear of never playing again was raised by his doctors. Yet, DeChambeau recovered. Agonizingly, but recovered – until another storm entered his life.

As the year closed to its end, Bryson DeChambeau’s father passed away.

When faced with these real human challenges, the golfer was now forced to react humanely. The process took him a long time, but he finally found his real self. This was quite visible in his 2024 US Open victory. He finally let go of Tiger Woods temprament.

“I recognise that I have to be my authentic self. If you’re not your authentic self, how can you ever live a life worth anything?” DeChambeau says.