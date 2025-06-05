Bryson DeChambeau Sends a Subtle Message to Scottie Scheffler & Others With ‘New Power’ Claims Ahead of U.S. Open

With the U.S. Open just months away, if someone is confident than ever, then it is Bryson DeChambeau. Last year, winning his second major championship, the 31-year-old had all the reasons to celebrate. The Californian proudly paraded the silver trophy along the 18th fairway, inviting fans to leave their mark. However, the 2024 U.S. Open took place at Pinehurst No. 2, a stark contrast to the challenging Oakmont Country Club, the venue for the 2025 U.S. Open. Despite the promised difficulty, Bryson DeChambeau dropped a major strength that gives him hope against Scottie Scheffler and others.

As per the latest update, Gil Hanse and Jim Wagner completed the latest upgrades, notably adding nearly 150 yards with new tees on holes, which brings the length to 7,372 yards at par 70. Furthermore, they restored the greens to their original sizes, expanding the plateau edges to connect more dramatically to the rebuilt and revived historical bunkers. This enhancement not only increases the putting surface by about 15 percent but also creates numerous new hole locations. So, when Bryson DeChambeau visited the Oakmont CC on Wednesday for a practice round, he pointed out a few things at the course.

The 2024 U.S. Open radiated good vibes for champion Bryson DeChambeau, who, on the same 18th hole where Rory McIlroy missed two short putts, executed a stunning bunker shot and sank his putt to claim his second U.S. Open title. But can he repeat the same this year? In his latest YouTube update, DeChambeau discussed his 2016 performance and said, “I feel comfortable with my new power. With how comfortable I am right now, I think I’ve got a good chance this year. Apparently, they’re predicting over par for the winning score of this US Open. Yeah, yeah, if the wind picks up, this place is a nightmare to deal with. But they said that about Wingfoot.”

Bryson DeChambeau showcases his impressive power and precision on the course, ranking T7 in fairway hit percentage with 65.99%. He also demonstrates his scoring ability, finishing 4th in total birdies with 100 and tying for 1st in eagles with 6. Additionally, he excels in scrambling, securing the top position with a scrambling percentage of 66.36%. The par record at the U.S. Open features notable performances, with Tommy Armour setting the benchmark in 1927 at +13. Most recently, in 2016, Dustin Johnson finished at -4, highlighting the ongoing challenge the U.S. Open presents to top golfers.

The USGA seems determined to keep scores above par for this year’s championship, especially after four players finished under par in 2016. The winner will likely be closer to Angel Cabrera’s five-over 285 from the 2007 championship. The reason? The thick rough, which has reached five inches due to a wet spring, will pose a significant challenge, and it may grow even higher as the tournament progresses.

However, the Californian indeed perform well at Wingfoot. Bryson DeChambeau delivered an impressive performance at the challenging Winged Foot course for the 2020 U.S. Open, known for its tight fairways, heavy rough, and tough greens. Despite hitting only 23 of 56 fairways, DeChambeau stood out as the only player under par at 6-under 274. Following that, DeChambeau noted that players “don’t even really determine and know where the green actually starts,” emphasizing how “it’s pretty crazy with the roughs this long and the fairway this pure.” He mentioned that the strategy resembles Wingfoot: players should “hit driver where you can and be strategic where you need to be strategic.”

Scott Langley, the USGA’s senior director for player relations and a member of the course set-up team, stated that officials anticipate green speeds to range from 12 to 14.5 on the Stimpmeter during the U.S. Open, likening it to putting on a parking lot. There are a few things that may work in Bryson DeChambeau’s favor at the Oakmont Country Club, however.

What does Oakmont Country Club need, and where does Bryson DeChambeau stand?

Bryson DeChambeau’s driving accuracy will be crucial for his performance at Oakmont, given the course’s challenging conditions. With narrow fairways and thick rough, accuracy off the tee becomes paramount, as 70 percent of strokes gained off the tee in the last four U.S. Opens came from accuracy rather than distance. DeChambeau’s fairway hit percentage of 65.99% places him in a strong position, ranking T7 among LIV golfers. This level of accuracy will help him navigate Oakmont’s demanding layout, allowing him to avoid the penal rough and set up better approach shots.

In addition to driving accuracy, DeChambeau’s performance on approaches outside of 125 yards will be vital. As per Golf Digest, historical data from the U.S. Open shows that a significant portion of success stems from approach play, particularly for longer shots. With 70 percent of strokes gained coming from tee shots and approaches, DeChambeau’s ability to execute these shots will be critical. His strong performance in this area, combined with his average driving distance of 333.3 yards, positions him well to tackle the lengthy approaches required at Oakmont, especially on the par 3s.

Finally, putting will play a significant role in Bryson’s overall success at Oakmont, where the greens are expected to be among the fastest players encounter all year. With a putting average of 1.58, ranking T8, he demonstrates solid distance control and a good make percentage inside six feet. Given the challenging slopes and speed of Oakmont’s greens, Bryson must maintain exceptional distance control to capitalize on scoring opportunities.