Bryson DeChambeau Sends Clear Message After Sponsor Cuts Ties on Sour Note

Bryson DeChambeau started as an exceptional iron player. While he is among the finest at that even today, he has lately followed speed. Today, he is known across the golf community as one of the strongest drivers of the ball. But then again, he displayed his iron game at LIV Golf Singapore 2026. Wondering about his plans, a media representative asked him about where he wants to take his game. His response was as clear as it could be.

“Yeah, golf isn’t about hitting it 400 yards. I proved that a couple years ago. You’ve got to have a good wedge game, good putting, good iron play. So there is a balance,” Bryson DeChambeau responded.

“I’ll forever be chasing speed. Hopefully, the technology can catch up with where our swing speeds are going because right now, any minor mis-hit can make the ball go quite a bit off line. That’s why I’ve got what I’m using now, then working on some stuff, as well, to see if there’s any improvements to be made from what I have now, and we’ll see where the future takes us. I’m excited to unveil some special stuff here soon. I’ve been talking about it for a while, but we just don’t have anything that’s as good as it needs to be yet.”

Imago WESTFIELD, IN – AUGUST 15: LIV golfer Bryson DeChambeau of Crushers GC plays his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the first round of LIV Golf Indianapolis on August 15, 2025, at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield, Indiana. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: AUG 15 LIV Golf Indianapolis EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25081550

The 2x US Open winner said he will always be pursuing speed, no matter what. His aim is to start by hitting hard and gaining speed, and then learn to control it. That’s the mindset he has, and would like to continue to have.

However, he also acknowledged that he can’t blindly go for speed at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore. That’s because the fairways are narrow, and a slight mishit would be devastating. He therefore wants the technology to somehow catch up so he can know in advance how costly it would be if he mishits while attempting to go long.

At LIV Golf Singapore, Bryson DeChambeau has made some changes to his equipment. He switched his 50° and 56° wedges from Ping models into Bettinardi HLX 5.0 Forged, bending them to 49° and 54°. This shows that he wanted to target more spin and control on Sentosa’s tight greens.

As he said during the press conference, he is still trying a combination of different things. However, he firmly said he could reveal something special soon.

This message comes quickly after he cut ties with his long-standing sponsor, LA Golf.

A scientific and analytical mindset is strongly associated with Bryson DeChambeau. That’s what LA Golf thought, too, when it joined hands with the 2x major champion for producing customized equipment.

The firm wanted to make technically advanced shafts used by professionals, but also available to just any golfer.

“An ideal partner for our mission to bring the technically advanced shafts used by the pros directly to golfers,” LA Golf’s founder, Reed Dickens, said about the deal.

It was more like a partnership that started in 2018, but has now ended. The partnership was rooted in collaboration, with the LIV golfer holding a 2% minority stake in the company. However, he wanted to increase it to 51%.

Dickens declined the ask straight away, which led to the end of the contract, as initially reported by Golf.com.

While the two parted ways, Bryson DeChambeau has not given up on all LA shafts. He continues to use a few of them while looking to juggle things up.

He has already made changes to his wedges, which have helped improve his game, as reflected in his performance at LIV Golf Singapore.

Bryson DeChambeau leads LIV Golf Singapore at the halfway mark

After the wedges changed, the 2024 US Open winner started at LIV Golf Singapore with a 4-under 67. This included six birdies on holes 4, 9, 10, 16, 17, and 18, and a double bogey on the par-4 5th hole. However, this wasn’t enough as there were many who scored the same in the opening round. Jon Rahm, Lee Westwood, and Richard Lee were all tied at 1st position alongside Bryson DeChambeau.

In Round 2, however, the American professional rose to the occasion. He carded a round of 6-under 65 to get a comfortable three-stroke lead over golfers closing in on him. This round included an eagle on the par-5 4th hole. He started with a 285-yard drive followed by an additional 214 yards on the second shot. This left him with only 5 yards to the hole, which he completed in the third stroke.

Besides the eagle, his second round also featured a bogey on hole 15 and five birdies on holes 3, 7, 10, 14, and 16. This helped him reach a total score of 10-under par after two rounds.

Currently, he and his CrushersGC lead after the first two rounds. Thomas Detry, Jon Rahm, Louis Oosthuizen, Lee Westwood, and Richard Lee follow, all at 7-under par after Round 2.

Bryson DeChambeau’s strong position at LIV Golf Singapore shows that equipment tweaks are already paying off. Yet, his comments about speed and technology suggest that the changes following the LA Golf split may only be the beginning of what he plans to reveal next.