brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/Golf

Bryson DeChambeau Sends Clear Message on LIV Golf Future as He Admits His ‘Sneaky’ Grind

ByNavya Mishra

Dec 30, 2025 | 7:18 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/Golf

Bryson DeChambeau Sends Clear Message on LIV Golf Future as He Admits His ‘Sneaky’ Grind

ByNavya Mishra

Dec 30, 2025 | 7:18 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

For Bryson DeChambeau, the season is never off. The last time he played was in the Ryder Cup, and he will next be seen in February for LIV Golf Riyadh. While this shows his commitment to the 2026 LIV Golf schedule, he’s been working on something sneaky to help him get better.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m going to start ramping up my speed again,” he told Tom Hobbs from Flushing It Golf. “I ramped up my speed in November, got it to where I was pumping over 190 quite efficiently with some slow golf balls and stuff. I got to 200 quite a bit.”

Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

But that hasn’t been all. The Crushers GC Captain has also been spending some time playing ping pong. His partner in crime is America’s No. 1 player, Kanak Jha. For DeChambeau, this provides him with a learning session with one of the greatest.

This is a developing story..

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved