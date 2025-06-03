Bryson DeChambeau Shares Honest Take as LIV Golf Signs With $250.11B Giant Despite Falling TV Ratings

LIV Golf is going places. In a move that’s about to shake things up, LIV Golf has teamed up with Salesforce, the #1 AI CRM, to bring $250.11B worth Agentforce, its clever digital labor platform, on board. This power pair will turbocharge LIV Golf’s global ops with intelligent AI agents that’ll make the game even more awesome. And well, this development was needed considering the significant TV drop the league saw in the past few months. The league’s TV ratings have been tanking, with the Hong Kong event drawing a paltry 17,000 viewers, a far cry from the PGA Tour’s 2.9 million viewers. So, maybe this is exactly what they need.

The Fan Caddie, powered by Agentforce, is the cool new kid on the block – a second-screen experience that puts fans right in the thick of the action with shot-by-shot breakdowns, real-time stats, and content that’s tailored just for them. Meanwhile, the Agent Caddie will bring the heat with predictive shot outcomes, smart golf strategies, and stats that’ll make the game more thrilling than ever. With Agentforce handling the behind-the-scenes grunt work, LIV Golf can focus on what matters most – delivering an exceptional experience for fans as well as the players.

The partnership is a match made in heaven, with both parties sharing a passion for innovation and pushing the boundaries of sport and tech. As Bryson DeChambeau, Crushers GC Captain, puts it, “We are excited about a long, impactful future ahead for LIV Golf, buoyed by our ability to welcome and engage a broader, more diverse global audience. We are proud to welcome Salesforce into our growing family of partners, who will help us reimagine and amplify the golf experience through our shared goals of making the game more connected, inclusive, and innovative.”

But this deal shouldn’t come off as a surprise as LIV Golf has been making waves in terms of new deals and sponsorships.

A new era for golf sponsorships for LIV Golf?

Just last month, Callaway made waves by announcing a deal to sponsor Jon Rahm’s Legion XIII, and now PING has followed suit, signing on to sponsor Torque GC, one of LIV Golf’s top teams. This new partnership sees PING backing an all-Latin American roster featuring Joaquín Niemann, Mito Pereira, Sebastián Muñoz, and Carlos Ortiz, all of whom have a long history with Ping gear. According to Ping President & CEO John K. Solheim, “All four of the Torque GC team members played Ping equipment prior to turning professional and continue to do so today.

They are great friends and tremendous competitors. We look forward to following their successes both as a team and individuals as they help increase Ping’s awareness to golfers around the world.” Niemann, Torque GC’s captain, echoed this sentiment, saying, “My first set of PING clubs was one of their junior sets and I’ve had PING clubs in my bag ever since. We’re honored and grateful PING has chosen to support Torque GC in such a meaningful way.”

This move signals a shift in how club companies interact with professional golf, with Ping investing in an entire team brand rather than traditional one-on-one endorsement deals. As PING’s partnership with Torque GC takes center stage, it’s hard not to wonder if other equipment makers will follow suit. Could we see TaylorMade, Cobra, and Titleist making similar team deals? Will this new model change the game for golf sponsorships and gear development? Let us know in the comment section below!