Bryson DeChambeau Shocked by Gary Player’s Antics During Golf Game With Donald Trump

Golfers face a lot of injuries. Some are career-ending, while others are downright bizarre. For instance, Scottie Scheffler injured his hand while preparing food for his family during Christmas in 2024. Similarly, Rory McIlroy ruptured a ligament in his left ankle while playing football with friends. On the other hand, some can nearly end careers, like the back injuries faced by Tiger Woods, Patrick Cantlay, and Hideki Matsuyama. While many pro golfers in their 50s face health complications, there’s Gary Player, who is 90 and still plays golf regularly on the PGA Tour Champions.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While playing golf is one thing, Player can do some physical activity stunts that left Bryson DeChambeau amazed. Gary Player shared a video of him doing his iconic high kick on his X account, with a text that read, “This is 90… GP.” After the stunt, DeChambeau can be heard saying, “Wow! That’s pretty good. It could go over your head. If I can even get close to doing that at 90, if I can even look up half of that.”

Gary Player was able to kick well above his height. The video features Gary Player, Bryson DeChambeau, and Donald Trump. While Donald Trump is placing his ball to hit a shot in the background, Player and the 2024 US Open winner are busy with their stunt. The LIV golfer pulled his hand out sideways and held it at his shoulder height, as Player took a few steps back in an attempt to kick it. While the 90-year-old intentionally didn’t hit DeChambeau’s hand, he managed to kick to that height.

ADVERTISEMENT

DeChambeau was impressed with Player’s flexibility at 90. The senior-circuit Grand Slam winner is famous for his high kick. It’s a signature move he has been doing for decades. At 89, Player made a karate-style kick, raising his right leg impressively high right after his tee shot at the 2025 Masters. He even expressed the importance of leg strength for golf. Gary shared an X post in 2020 featuring his swing when he was young, and wrote, “Man, I wish my legs were as strong as they were here. Strength and stability in the golf swing come from your legs and core; the arms are passengers. I’ve said that if you think your hands are more important in your golf swing than your legs, try walking a hole on your hands!”

Bryson DeChambeau was playing a friendly match with Donald Trump and Gary Player. He has a history of playing with many golf legends and even celebrities from other fields. The 2x US Open winner collaborates with them to create videos for his YouTube channel. Watching the high kick, DeChambeau felt that it would be great if he could even get close to it. To this, Player said, “You will. You will because you look how cute, buddy…”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time Player and DeChambeau have interacted. The two have known each other since the LIV golfer was an amateur. Player even discussed DeChambeau’s chances of winning the 2020 Masters after his US Open triumph.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Gary Player’s thoughts on Bryson DeChambeau

Gary Player admires the 9x PGA Tour winner. “They all said, here comes the kook, here comes the scientist, but he’s been more brilliant than all of them, and there’s nothing worse than when you think you have a superior attitude to others and they actually have a superior knowledge to you,” said Player when asked about DeChambeau before the 2020 Masters. He was one of the golfers who believed DeChambeau could win the Masters if he had a reasonable week.

Player even posted about DeChambeau in one of his X posts after his US Open win. The post reflected on the time when they first met. The 90-year-old, who was enjoying a vacation with his girlfriend in South Africa, said that DeChambeau was very polite during their initial meeting. And since then, he has always been the same. Player ended the post by congratulating DeChambeau for his well-deserved victory at Pinehurst.

Gary Player continues to inspire generations with his unmatched energy and fitness, proving that age is no barrier to passion. His lighthearted moment with Bryson DeChambeau and Donald Trump is yet another reminder of why he remains one of golf’s most admired figures.