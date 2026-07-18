Bryson DeChambeau Shows His Real Character With 5-Word Response to Rory McIlroy’s Brutal Criticism

Bryson DeChambeau offered five words in response to Rory McIlroy‘s scathing criticism. On Friday, the LIV Golf star received a two-shot penalty on the par-4 5th for improving the area of his intended swing. The unhappy 32-year-old animatedly discussed the whole thing with R&A officials on the course during the review. While some sympathized with DeChambeau, McIlroy called his behavior and rules-penalty protest “performative” and “for attention” after Saturday’s round. Although the two-time U.S. Open winner is still not talking to the media, he had five words for the World No. 2.

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“I have nothing to say,” DeChambeau said, as per Golfweek senior writer Adam Schupak, while signing autographs and taking pictures with the fans. Bryson said that to avoid escalating a public feud, and because he is completely focused on his own tournament play.

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While the Modesto, California, native chose not to get involved in tongue-fu, the Northern Irishman had a lot more to say than just calling it “performative.” He was in the players’ lounge, watching the whole thing unfold. McIlroy claimed he did not doubt in his mind that the American had “improved the line of his backswing.” He added that whether it was a mistake or intentional doesn’t matter.

🤔 golf trivia This Should Be an Easy One, Right? 01 / 10 How Many Shots Was Bryson DeChambeau Penalized in R2 of the Open? 2 1 3 4 Oops, bogey! But don’t worry, there’s still the back 9 to prove your high golf IQ PLAY GOLF TRIVIA

“I’m not particularly fond of him,” he admitted. “I think a lot of it’s performative. I think a lot of it’s for attention. To hold the tournament hostage like that, and to have all of us — players, volunteers, everyone — waiting on him to depart, I didn’t feel like it was a great look.”

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Considering DeChambeau was on his way to a 4-under 66, putting him in solo second place just one shot behind the tournament leader, few would have blamed him for defending himself. Still, after DeChambeau’s round ended, officials pulled him into a discussion for review, which lasted eight minutes.

The Open Championship has had a slow-play problem for a while, so that part of McIlroy’s criticism is understandable. However, it doesn’t take away from the LIV golfer’s right to defend himself, especially when there were no cameras that captured his infraction explicitly. He showed the shot, then threatened not to tee it up in the third round before returning.

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But don’t forget, officials were 20 meters away from the alleged infraction, so who could say for sure whether the infraction happened? Even the executive director of the R&A, Grant Moir, explained that the American’s infraction was his mistake rather than intentional. And unlike McIlroy, several other players from the field defended the American in this case.

Max Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner, said he has known DeChambeau for years and that “he would never cheat.” Meanwhile, Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele felt DeChambeau appeared to be “just stepping in how you’d normally step in to hit a golf shot.” Clearly, there’s a divide in the community about the penalty, but McIlroy’s statement felt somewhat personal.

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With the third round of the Open Championship completed, the World No. 2 finished T29 with a 1-under 69. He made two bogeys, one birdie, and an eagle on the front nine, and one bogey and a birdie on the back nine. Meanwhile, Bryson DeChambeau is in a far better position after missing the cut in his last three majors, set to break the curse.

He finished T6 with a 1-under 69 and remains in strong contention. DeChambeau made one bogey, but balanced it with a birdie on the front nine before scoring two more birdies and a bogey on the back nine on Moving Day. The tournament is now heading into the final round with Sam Burns in the solo lead at 10 under par overall.