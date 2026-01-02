Bryson DeChambeau Shows Real Character as He Mocks Suspended PGA Tour Pro

Essentials Inside The Story DeChambeau makes a funny remark

Why was Wesley Bryan suspended?

DeChambeau's YouTube Journey

YouTube golf is on the rise, and who better than Bryson DeChambeau to entertain fans when it comes to that? The 2x major champion was featured on Wesley Bryan and George Bryan’s Bryan Bros Golf YouTube video. Amid the playful banter, he cracked a joke that hit a sensitive nerve for an ex-PGA Tour pro, making everyone burst out in laughter.

“Have a merry Christmas and Happy New Year, everybody. Is that good?” said Bryson DeChambeau on Bryan Bros Golf. “That’s why you got banned from the PGA tour.”

The LIV golfer started by mocking George Bryan, who was wishing a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to viewers. DeChambeau said the same while trying to imitate him. As Wesley found it funny, he said that the 2x US Open champion should be on BBTV.

BBTV, short for Bryan Bros TV, is another YouTube channel created by the Bryan brothers. But unlike the Bryan Bros Golf Channel, this channel does not focus solely on golf. Instead, it is like a candid channel that delves into the lives of George and Wesley Bryan. Since DeChambeau was not aware of what BBTV was, he asked George Bryan, but it was Wesley Bryan who responded. He said that BBTV is his baby, and DeChambeau should not say anything bad about it. And that’s when the LIV golfer’s response came, hinting at Wesley Bryan’s PGA Tour suspension.

Wesley Bryan, winner of the 2017 RBC Heritage, received an indefinite suspension in April 2025. He and his brother participated in the LIV Golf’s “The Duels: Miami” influencer event at Trump National Doral. George Bryan teamed up with Sergio Garcia to win the $250,000 purse, while Wesley Bryan partnered with Dustin Johnson. They went to play in the event because they thought the PGA Tour rules banned only official LIV Golf players. However, Wesley Bryan faced an indefinite ban for the participation, which he said he will appeal.

Bryson DeChambeau’s comment hit a nerve, prompting a quick response from Wesley Bryan. “Yeah. I’ll tell you what, there’s a lot of reasons I got banned from the PGA tour,” Bryan said.

There are no updates yet on the appeal. But after the suspension, Wesley Bryan has actually doubled down on LIV participation. In fact, he participated in Duels again in June 2025. This time it was in Virginia, and Wesley even posed for a selfie with other participants. This time, he played with the Spaniard, Jon Rahm.

As Bryson DeChambeau passed the comment, many, including the cameraman and other members of the Bryan Bros Golf team, started laughing. It’s this fun nature of the 2x major champion that has helped his YouTube channel grow exponentially.

Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube channel is growing

Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube channel has 2.55 million subscribers. The channel has more than 240 videos with over 500 million views, which comes down to an average of 2 million views per video. His YouTube channel has become a major pillar of modern golf content. He blends entertainment, competition, and insights into a single platform.

His content largely revolves around the Break 50 format and course-record attempts. What fans like the most is Bryson DeChambeau’s raw personality. More often than not, golf fans get to see their favorite stars in intense situations on golf courses. However, the 2x major champion shows them his nature and personality outside of official golf events. He also brings in celebrities from other sports and the entertainment industry to make the videos even more fun.

The American professional’s on-camera approach is lighter and more conversational. This has helped DeChambeau make a name for himself in the YouTube golf space. Besides that, he has also expanded his fan base outside those who debate about his LIV move.

The lighthearted exchange on Bryan Bros Golf showed how YouTube golf continues to blur the lines between competition, content, and personality.