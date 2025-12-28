Bryson DeChambeau Shuts Down LIV Golf’s Financial Loss Narrative With $20M Revelation

For years, many believed the LIV Golf was just a massive money pit with no real future. They often argued for billion-dollar losses and low viewership to prove that point. But the captain of Crushers GC, Bryson DeChambeau, just blew that old story apart with some very big updates.

“I’ll tell you from our side of the coin that the Crushers have been doing very well. We hired a GM, and we’re hiring more people this year… It’s done great, and we’ve been having positive EBITDA, positive for the past few seasons, and our revenue is above $20 million, which is amazing. And next year it’s going to be even more,” DeChambeau told Flushing It.

This news is a massive shock because earlier reports painted a dark picture for the league, where financial filings showed that the league lost over $1.4 billion since it started back in 2022. Critics often point to high travel costs and the lack of big TV deals for the teams, along with massive purses. In fact, golf experts recently ranked the league as only the fifth-largest story of the year, and it seemed like the novelty was wearing off as fans found other things to watch in 2025.

However, DeChambeau and his team proved those reports wrong with their elite play. The “Crushers” finished second in the season-long standings and second in the big Team Championship finale. That final event alone gave the team a massive eight-million-dollar payout in a season where they already won three consecutive games in Korea, Virginia, and Dallas. This consistent winning helped the team reach that $20 million goal.

And beyond prizes, the team also landed a major deal with the tech giant Qualcomm, along with their deal with Reebok to sell shirts and hats to their fans. Bryson DeChambeau also used his massive YouTube fame to attract fans to his team. DeChambeau has over 2.5 million subscribers who watch him play golf and test new gear.

Now, as 2026 comes, he is pumped about his team and their capability. He says he is always optimistic and wants to see the best in people, and his team creates the most value. He is proud of how he has been running his team and what they have done economically. Now, DeChambeau is in the conversation for his contract renewal, but is seeing some complications because of Brooks Koepka’s exit. Other team members, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey, and Charles Howell III, are set to return for the upcoming season, showcasing consistency.

“Yes, the same guys are coming back. Yeah, I love them to death, and they’re great people, great golfers,” DeChambeau said of his team.

Now, after such a big year, many people wondered if the team, Crushers GC, would stay together or split up. Bryson confirmed that the same four golfers who featured Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, and him are coming back to play together in 2026. He loves his teammates “to death” and thinks they are both great people and great golfers. Bryson even made a bold offer to join the Tiger Woods league, TGL, only if his whole team could come with him.

Interestingly, DeChambeau and his team are not the only ones establishing their brand in the breakaway league right now.

How are Crushers GC and other LIV teams doing?

The best way to find out the individual effect of each of the LIV teams is to take a closer look at their performance across the digital platforms. All 13 teams have a YouTube channel, TikTok page, Instagram page, and X profile. And how are they doing?

According to a report from the Wedgegolf that was published in February 2025, the RangeGoats uploaded 357 videos to YouTube in 2024, in contrast to Phil Mickelson’s HyFlyers, which uploaded only 9 videos. But in terms of subscribers, HyFlyers have more than 463,000 subscribers, almost five times more than their nearest competitor, DeChambeau’s Crushers GC. YouTube golf influencer Grant Horvat collaborated on two Hyflyers videos, possibly attracting approximately 2 million views.

But if we leave subscribers and video count to one side, DeChambeau’s Crushers GC is the undisputed king of the viewership. You can call it DeChambeau’s halo effect or whatever, but Crushers have gotten more than 134.8 million views on their YouTube content to date. The report also noted how Crushers have more than 50% of the total likes of all LIV teams on TikTok and are ruling the other social media platforms with 474,000 followers, more than four times their nearest rivals (4Aces, with 102,000) on Instagram.

Despite the digital presence, LIV made an overall loss of $1.4 billion, and counting. 2025 was the third straight year the league has worked under a loss since its establishment in 2022, and it shows that the league has a serious “haves and have-nots” problem today.