Bryson DeChambeau Spotted Testing Illegal Golf Gear Ahead of LIV Season Opener

The Mad Scientist is at it again. Bryson DeChambeau revealed he’s been experimenting with prototype gear in Riyadh that would land him in hot water if used competitively. The distance he’s gaining? Let’s just say it’s making his already massive drives look short by comparison.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

In an X clip shared by Sam Frost, Bryson DeChambeau confirmed he’s been hitting a prototype LA Golf driver in Riyadh that hasn’t yet been submitted for USGA certification. “We haven’t sent it to the USGA … it’s given me probably 20 more yards of distance at least. It’s pretty wild,” he said.

The LIV Golf season kicks off in Riyadh on February 4th. DeChambeau recently showcased his power with night-time drives ahead of the opener, unleashing ‘night bombs’ that signaled his readiness.

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked specifically about his iron game and whether the new set would give him more comfort in big moments, DeChambeau was emphatic. “100%. The new design will help with the heel. We’ve flattened it on the toe. It’s the same curvature, so I really do believe it’s going to enhance my game out there because it’s close. The irons are close, but it’s ultimately prohibiting me from being the best I possibly can be.”

DeChambeau’s meticulous equipment testing isn’t new. The 32-year-old built his reputation on a scientific, data-driven approach to every club in his bag. He pushes technological limits while respecting regulatory frameworks. USGA rules require equipment to pass CT tests that measure ball contact time; his prototype already meets these requirements. This precision earned him the ‘Mad Scientist’ nickname.

ADVERTISEMENT

His focus on irons isn’t just a hunch, the stats back it up. He finished fifth at the 2025 Masters and second at the PGA Championship, but his approach game shows problems. In his last five tournaments, DeChambeau gained only about a third of a stroke on his approach shots, which is modest for someone with his power. He missed the cut at The Open Championship with rounds of 76 and 75. After missing the cut at The Open, it’s no wonder he’s desperate to get his equipment dialed in.

As per reports, he’s testing his third version of prototype irons, the BAD V3-Ws. “The heel is a little flatter on the curve,” he said about the design. The toe is more rounded to handle the gear effect at his swing speeds. He moved the center of gravity toward his toes to balance the weight of his grips and shaft.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Changing equipment isn’t new for DeChambeau. During last year’s U.S. Open at Pinehurst, his bag included a mixed set of LA Golf prototype driver and putter, Krank woods, and single-length irons from Avoda Golf. But he’s planning bigger changes.

“I’m building some equipment that you guys might know or might not know about, but we are very excited to be showcasing that next year,” DeChambeau said back in December 2024 on The Loop podcast. “We’re going to change the game. We’re going to ruffle some feathers, I’d say, in a good way, a really good way. We’re going to innovate beyond what’s known so far.”

DeChambeau’s equipment revolution is clear. But for DeChambeau, ruffling feathers isn’t just about his clubs. It’s also about his future, with his LIV Golf contract negotiations becoming a major storyline of their own.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bryson DeChambeau on LIV Golf contract progress

DeChambeau’s future with LIV Golf has been under scrutiny. While reports suggest he’s seeking a major contract extension, he’s publicly stated negotiations are ongoing and focused on alignment with the sport’s long-term growth. He insists his decisions aren’t influenced by others and remains committed to golf’s evolution.

While questions about his long-term contract linger, DeChambeau has confirmed he’s locked in for the 2026 LIV season, though he’s expressed reservations about the tour’s shift to 72-hole events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regardless of his contract status, he’s adamant this will be ‘a good year of golf’ for him, with his focus squarely on winning LIV events and majors.

Between his relentless equipment tinkering, a potential PGA Tour return, and his growing media presence, DeChambeau is positioning himself as more than just a player, he’s becoming one of golf’s most disruptive forces, both on and off the course.