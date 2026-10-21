Bryson DeChambeau Stays Loyal to LIV Golf 2.0 as Jon Rahm & More Exit Before Crucial Deadline

Bryson DeChambeau is still owed $5.77 million by LIV Golf, according to the league’s bankruptcy filings. Yet, a bankruptcy judge recently approved the formal rejection of his contract and those of 18 other players, effectively allowing the two-time major champion to become a free agent. However, DeChambeau still has the option to re-sign with the breakaway league despite its ongoing financial troubles.

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According to a recent ESPN report, that appears to be exactly what he intends to do. Sources told the outlet this week that Bryson DeChambeau, whose contract was set to expire in 2026, “remains committed to LIV Golf and is working diligently behind the scenes to bring LIV 2.0 to fruition.”

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This, of course, comes after fellow LIV golfer Jon Rahm reached a formal separation agreement to leave LIV Golf on October 14, after rejecting the league’s restructured ‘LIV 2.0’ terms. The deal, which requires final approval from a U.S. bankruptcy judge on November 5, forces Rahm to walk away from over $100 million in remaining contract value and unpaid earnings.

Rahm, however, wasn’t the only player to leave the league, which lost financial backing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) in April. Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Abraham Ancer, David Puig, and Adrian Meronk have also parted ways with the league. Their departures were further influenced by a move from the DP World Tour.

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While the European circuit had permitted its members to compete in LIV events in 2026, it reportedly warned that players signing contracts with LIV 2.0 would no longer be eligible to compete in its tournaments. LIV Golf responded by telling the bankruptcy court that the move was an “attempt to interfere” with its restructuring efforts and plans to launch LIV 2.0 next year.

LIV Golf now has until October 25 to sign enough players to its LIV 2.0 roster to satisfy demands from its new lead investor, London-based BC Partners, who are set to inject $300 million into the league if the restructuring goes as planned. According to NUCLR Golf, several players have already committed to the league, including “Richard Bland, Cameron Tringale, Ben Campbell & Brendan Steele.”

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Just four players, however, would hardly be enough to sustain LIV 2.0 in 2027. Nevertheless, if the breakaway league survives its financial turmoil, it is expected to undergo significant changes, including the introduction of a 36-hole cut, marking a major departure from its original no-cut format. The schedule would also shrink from 14 tournaments to just 10, split evenly between five events in the US and five internationally.

Prize money would take a substantial hit as well. While regular LIV Golf events previously offered $30 million purses, including $20 million for individual competition and $10 million for teams, the proposed restructuring would reduce purses to $10 million or less. Notably, if ESPN’s sources prove accurate, DeChambeau’s apparent willingness to remain with the struggling league contradicts the conversations his post in August sparked.

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He had previously fueled speculation about his departure by sharing a carousel of highlights from his LIV Golf career on Instagram, captioned “It was a good run.” This seemingly suggested that his time with the league had come to an end. Still, even if he were to leave LIV Golf, an immediate return to the PGA Tour would be far from guaranteed.

Any potential comeback could require him to serve a suspension and settle outstanding fines, depending on the Tour’s reinstatement conditions. That being said, it appears he has decided to stick with LIV Golf for now.