Bryson DeChambeau Stays Mum as Third LIV Star Flees League in Wake of Jon Rahm’s Exit

“LIV Golf is here to stay.” That was the league’s message in December 2023, when it signed reigning Masters champion Jon Rahm. Fast forward to October 2026, and LIV is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, Rahm is on his way out, and more Spanish stars are following him, while Bryson DeChambeau, the league’s biggest remaining name, has said nothing publicly, and that silence is getting louder.

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According to NUCLR GOLF, David Puig has decided to leave LIV Golf and join the DP World Tour.

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The 24-year-old said on Thursday he won’t play in the proposed LIV 2.0 next season. Puig told reporters after his first round at the Spanish Open that he doesn’t see himself playing in LIV 2.0 next year, according to EFE (translated from Spanish). He said he has always enjoyed his time on the European circuit and thanked LIV.

David Puig’s best LIV finish is a runner-up result at LIV Golf Mexico City in 2026. Before that, he tied for third at LIV Golf Houston in 2024. Interestingly, Puig would be a major loss for LIV Golf. He won the Australian PGA Championship in November 2025, becoming the first Spaniard to win the event since Seve Ballesteros in 1981. He also played on Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC. Earlier this year, Puig had said he was hopeful that LIV CEO Scott O’Neil could find a way forward after Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund stopped funding the league.

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That uncertainty became much clearer on Wednesday, October 7. During the bankruptcy hearing, Jon Rahm’s lawyer, John Beck, told Judge Michael Kaplan that Rahm had looked at the plans for LIV 2.0 and did not accept the terms. He confirmed that the two-time Masters champion did not intend to continue with the new version of the league. LIV and Rahm are now working toward a separate agreement to end their relationship. Both sides hope to complete that deal by October 15, with another court hearing scheduled for November 5. Rahm had won LIV’s individual championship three years in a row. Court documents also show that LIV owes him about $7.5 million, making him one of the league’s biggest unsecured creditors.

Garcia has already secured his exit. The 2017 Masters winner and Fireballs captain was released from his LIV contract. The bankruptcy proceedings have given several players a legal route to leave without committing to LIV 2.0. Garcia has also made his next target clear. He wants to return to the DP World Tour, saying there is no doubt that he plans to play there. Garcia, Rahm and Puig all have strong connections to European golf, which could make the DP World Tour an attractive option as LIV’s future remains uncertain.

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The DP World Tour gave eight LIV players conditional releases for the 2026 season, while reports indicate that fines could return in 2027. That situation could become important for players who are considering a return to Europe. The exits have already left LIV with a much smaller group of established stars. Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed departed during the past year, while the futures of Cameron Smith, Joaquin Niemann and Tyrrell Hatton remain unclear.

The league’s proposed new ownership group is also taking a careful approach. BC Partners is involved in a proposed $300 million financing deal, with players expected to receive equity in the new structure. The firm’s credit chief, Ted Goldthorpe, has indicated that the plan remains on track. The deadline for players to decide was initially October 13 but has now moved to October 25.

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That does not guarantee LIV’s future, though. The new investors will need the league to become a stronger business rather than continue operating at large losses. That makes player commitments even more important, and that brings the focus to Bryson DeChambeau. DeChambeau has not confirmed whether he will join LIV 2.0. His current contract runs through 2026, and his lawyers were among those seeking more information about the players’ agreements during Wednesday’s hearing.

There is also uncertainty around what DeChambeau wants to do next. Reports have suggested that he is still weighing his options. He has also reportedly spoken with PGA Tour officials and been involved in discussions about bringing another investor into LIV. Court documents list him as a creditor owed around $5.7 million.

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Some observers now see Bryson DeChambeau as the most important player in LIV’s future. With several major names already gone or considering their options, his decision could have an outsized impact on whether LIV 2.0 can build a strong field. The next few weeks could therefore decide the direction of the league. Rahm’s separation agreement is targeted for October 15.

Players now have until October 25 to commit to the new structure, and the next bankruptcy hearing is scheduled for November 5. LIV once had money as its biggest selling point. Now, with its original funding structure gone and several stars heading for the exit, the league has a different challenge. It must convince its remaining players that LIV 2.0 has a future worth staying for.