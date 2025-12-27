Bryson DeChambeau Takes a Dig at Kai Trump’s Golf Weakness: ‘That Hurt’

Essentials Inside The Story Bryson DeChambeau's dig at Kai Trump

How did trump perform at the LPGA Annika Tournament?

Criticism towards Kai Trump

It is always good to have some big names drawing attention to the league, and Kai Trump did just that. While her debut at The Annika was heavily debated, LPGA chief Craig Kessler had some differing views. While he admitted the call to be a gamble, Kessler assured LPGA fans that it paid off. Now, while things are looking pretty rosy for Trump, she is slowly trying to find her footing in the professional sphere. Interestingly, a famous golfer took some hilarious shots at Trump’s golf skills.

Trump has been a golf enthusiast since her early days. Notably, she competed for The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens. She also clinched the Women’s Club Championship back in 2022. However, she is now learning that a lot of work left is still to be done. Recently, Trump was invited to a front-row seat at a SpaceX launch. And alongside her was another golfing icon, Bryson DeChambeau. And he immediately started teasing Trump for her weak swing speed.

Taking a lighthearted jab at Trump, the LIV golf star poked her by saying that he would design a special golf club with boosters. And the reason for that? Well, to improve Trump’s golf swing! “I’ll design a rocket ship golf club for you. With boosters on the back, so increase your swing speed. Just a tad. 320 coming your way. Just for you,” DeChambeau said. Reacting to the same, Trump looked quite disappointed as she replied, “Just for me. Yeah, I’m going to need it. All right. All right. Ow. Ow. That hurt. Stop.” Now this was not something that came out of the blue.

Bryson DeChambeau reacts after a shot on the first hole during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Valhalla Golf Club.

The teenage golfer is already aware of her drawbacks. Previously, Trump had been spotted struggling with her swing when the ball did not travel far enough. However, she has been working on improving her skills. Notably, while DeChambeau’s words came as lighthearted banter, the backlash she faced after her Annika debut was pretty scathing. And she recently broke her silence on the same.

Kai Trump shrugs off nepotism claims after LPGA Annika debut

Kai Trump finally got to fulfil her childhood dream while she stepped on the greens of the Pelican Golf Club of Belleair, Florida. But as the 18-year-old got the invitation to the LPGA Annika Tournament to compete alongside Nelly Korda, Charley Hull, and Linn Grant, criticism from the golf community found their way to her. Many questioned whether the President’s granddaughter truly deserved that opportunity. But as it appears, the teenage golfer did not allow all the noise to get to her.

University of Miami commit Kai Trump plays her tee shot on the 14th hole during The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican on November 14, 2025, at the Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

After performing at the LPGA Annika, she shared her unfiltered thoughts on her YouTube channel. Kai shared, “There’s been a lot of comments. Especially, I would say, in the news…people are like, ‘Is she good enough or did she shoot this over at Junior Invitational?’…I think that’s what happens when you…get these Invitational…when you’re just out there.” Dealing with the matter with strength and maturity, she further shared, “But also, there’s a lot of positives…That’s also what happens…you’re going to get love, and you’re going to get hate.”

Young Trump is currently ranked 461st in the AJGA. Additionally, in the WAGR, Kai Trump’s name doesn’t appear in the first 3000. These stats gave more reason for fans to voice their dissatisfaction. Several voices blatantly called the matter a case of nepotism. At the event, she unfortunately missed the cut. Now, as the young golfer aims to perform better in the future, only time can reveal what the upcoming season holds for POTUS’ granddaughter.