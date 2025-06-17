Bryson DeChambeau Takes Extreme Measures for LIV Golf After U.S. Open Heartbreak

“I’m pretty disappointed with how I played,” was Bryson DeChambeau’s brutally honest assessment after a rough outing at the 2025 U.S. Open. The defending champion entered Oakmont full of swagger and confidence, hoping to back up his 2024 win at Pinehurst with another strong major showing. But Oakmont did what Oakmont does—it chewed up and spat out even the boldest players. DeChambeau posted rounds of 73 and 77 to finish +10 and miss the cut by three shots, becoming the first defending U.S. Open champ since 2020 to bow out before the weekend. It was a jarring turn in what had otherwise been a stellar 2025 season.

Still, in typical DeChambeau fashion, he didn’t retreat quietly. Instead, he turned his U.S. Open heartbreak into pure content and some DIY marketing. He will now shift his focus to LIV Golf Dallas, set for June 27–29 at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas. It’s a homecoming of sorts for the Crushers GC captain, who played college golf at nearby SMU. The 54-hole, no-cut event will feature 13 teams of four plus a couple of wildcard entries, and as always, there’s a lot on the line: $20 million in individual prize money, plus another $5 million in team payouts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryson DeChambeau (@brysondechambeau) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

And Bryson DeChambeau wants you there badly. Over the weekend, he posted a tongue-in-cheek photo to Instagram: standing on a sidewalk, holding a homemade cardboard sign that read: “COME TO MY GOLF TOURNAMENT.” The caption? “Had some extra time this weekend… I’m excited to be back home for LIV Golf Dallas, buy a ticket and bring a friend for free…” The timing couldn’t have been better, or more DeChambeau.

Just days after missing the U.S. Open cut, he turned promotional pitchman, embracing self-deprecation while doubling down on his loyalty to LIV. Fans laughed, shared, and rallied behind the image, which now doubles as a symbol of his resilience—and his marketing genius.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From elite ball striker to internet showman, DeChambeau continues to blur the lines between golf and entertainment. Let’s see what the rest of his year is going to look like.

What’s next for DeChambeau after Dallas?

Once the Dallas dust settles, DeChambeau’s packed 2025 schedule continues at full throttle. His next confirmed stop is LIV Golf Andalucía, taking place July 11–13 at the famed Real Club Valderrama in Spain. Known for its tight fairways and brutal greens, Valderrama will offer a stark contrast to the wide-open Maridoe layout—forcing Bryson to adjust not just strategy, but mindset.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

From there, it’s a quick turnaround to LIV Golf UK at JCB Golf & Country Club in England (July 25–27). DeChambeau is expected to play both events as the LIV season heads into its final stretch before the team championship.

There’s also a looming question: will he tee it up at The Open Championship at Royal Portrush in mid-July? While not officially confirmed, DeChambeau likely has exemption options. Moreover, he may seize the chance to chase the one major that has eluded him so far. Either way, his summer is packed with global stops, bold swings. And, if the last week is any indication, a few more creative promos. Because with Bryson DeChambeau, there’s never just one way to make headlines.

