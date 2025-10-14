Bryson DeChambeau Taunted By Stephen Curry After Losing 1v1: ‘Get Out of Here’

Bryson DeChambeau might be known for his prowess on the golf course, but even his big drives couldn’t save him from Steph Curry’s swagger. In fact, he was hailed as Team USA’s gladiator for the Bethpage Black. But when it comes to sports other than golf, he’d need more than just energy. In an Instagram reel shared by DeChambeau, he was seen facing off against Steph Curry in a 1 vs 1 basketball game.

The video featured Bryson asking the point guard, “Steph, are you ready?” and handing him the ball. Steph looked pretty confident in his skills, as he turned to the camera and said, “It’s gonna be quick.” The duo initially started with a single-basket game. However, as Bryson lost the first one, he changed it to a best-of-three. Unsurprisingly, Curry made all three baskets without breaking a sweat. And while leaving the court, he taunted DeChambeau, saying, “Get out of here.”

Curry is widely regarded as one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. The point guard for the Golden State Warriors has had an illustrious 16-season career and counting. He has often drawn comparisons to DeChambeau for their shared obsession with technique and performance. This set the stage for their seemingly serious shoot-out showdown.

The game itself was meant to be a source of entertainment for both golf and basketball fans. Ever since starting his YouTube journey, DeChambeau has made videos with many athletes from other sports and even popular celebrities. For instance, Tom Brady featured once, where he teamed up with Bryson to participate in golf challenges, including a long drive contest that added an entertaining sports crossover element.

Besides Brady, several celebrities, including Adam Sandler, Kevin Hart, and Donald Trump, have also appeared in his YouTube videos. Kevin Hart appeared as the caddie for LIV golfers in an entertaining video, humorously taking on the role on the golf course. Their chemistry brought a comedic and lighthearted vibe, with Kevin Hart roasting Bryson in a segment called “Bryson Gets Cooked.”

While Hart was caddying, Trump and Sandler were seen playing golf in his videos. Sandler teamed up with DeChambeau for a golf challenge, attempting to break 50 in a two-man scramble.

DeChambeau himself regularly appears on other YouTube celebrities’ videos. Recently, he appeared in a video by MrBeast, who has over 245 million subscribers on his channel. DeChambeau was facing off against an amateur golfer in the video, and he lost there, too. However, there was a catch. To make the field even, the amateur was given three shots for every one that DeChambeau made.

DeChambeau’s involvement highlights a bigger trend. Golf content on YouTube has been growing rapidly in recent years, attracting both pros and fans to the platform

YouTube golf taking over a young audience

YouTube golf is poised to become a major avenue for golf content consumption in 2025. It is currently driven by a growing generation of creators who seamlessly blend entertainment, personality, and accessibility with golf. Channels like Good Good Golf, Bob Does Sports, and Grant Horvat have exploded in popularity. In fact, at times, they’ve drawn more attention than the traditional PGA Tour coverage.

Good Good Golf, for example, averages around 700,000-800,000 views on its videos. Some of the videos even have over a million views. Their videos feature numerous athletes from various sports, such as Steph Curry, Dak Prescott, and Jack Nicklaus.

This shift owes to the engaging, relatable content that contrasts with conventional golf broadcasts. Traditionally, Golf is considered an old man’s game. However, YouTube videos have made the sport more entertaining.

Now, golf equipment companies are increasingly partnering with YouTube influencers, recognizing their ability to engage a younger audience. This is a demographic that professional golf is striving to attract.