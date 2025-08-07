Bryson DeChambeau to Follow Same Move That Helped PGA Tour Pro for $1.47M Win – Report

Bryson DeChambeau is always chasing the next performance breakthrough. Whether it’s his swing mechanics or his gear, he’s constantly experimenting to gain an edge. Recently, that obsession has led him down a winding path of golf ball testing—from switching out his Pro V1x Left Dash for a standard Pro V1x (which spun too much), to trying out the 2025 Titleist Pro V1x. Still, he hasn’t found “the one.” During his practice rounds at The Open Championship 2025, he even toyed with the illegal, dimple-less Polara XDS—just to see how it behaved. And now? DeChambeau is turning his attention to another intriguing option—one that just helped a PGA Tour player earn a historic first win.

Last week, Cameron Young scored his first PGA Tour win at the $1.47M worth 2025 Wyndham Championship, with a score of 22-under 258. This win, of course, also made him the 1,000th player to win on the PGA Tour, dating back to Willie Park Jr. in The Open Championship in 1860. That certainly deserves respect, especially considering he did it all with the help of the Pro V1 Left Dot ball, a ball that DeChambeau will likely use soon.

As per a golf insider, Golf.com’s Director of Equipment, Johnny Wunder, “just broke on IG that Bryson DeChambeau will most likely be gaming a Titleist Double Dot ball at LIV Golf Chicago this week. Cam Young won with this prototype ball on tour last week.” So, what’s so great about this ball that even the ever-so experimental Bryson DeChambeau will make use of it?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The new model features two dots, indicating it’s an even lower-spinning variant of the Titleist Pro V1x Left Dot golf ball. This model is designed to produce lower long-game launch and spin compared to the standard ProV1. While most of these balls won’t hit the market, exceptions like the ProV1 Left Dash do occur. Elite players can use CPOs (Custom Performance Options) to fine-tune their ball flight in minute details based on their specific needs or desires. And DeChambeau’s likely looking to do that.

But don’t be too surprised by the latest addition. After all, the Californian is always experimenting, even if it’s about his driver. After playing the back nine at Augusta National this season, he headed back to practice. According to Amanda Balionis, DeChambeau hit balls “way after” everyone else on Tuesday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He ended up hitting 393 balls for the day – the most in the field – with 153 of those balls hit in the post-round session. Essentially, DeChambeau is obsessed with getting his golf game better. Perhaps that’s why his latest breakdown of getting your driving distance right is useful.

Bryson DeChambeau shares the secret behind his long drives

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau, known for his impressive driving distance of 328.1 yards, has shared a simple drill to help golfers hit the ball longer. He highlights a common mistake among amateur golfers: forcing the golf club into a shallow position during the swing. DeChambeau says, “Stop trying to manually shallow out the club like this,” noting that this approach can lead to lost distance. Instead, he recommends focusing on fundamentals like a proper setup and takeaway. This naturally positions the body for an efficient swing.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bryson DeChambeau’s insights explore the biomechanics of the golf swing, emphasizing efficient rotation and depth in the backswing. He advises golfers to “get a nice full turn in the backswing,” setting up a shallower swing path. Many golfers struggle with steep swings, causing inconsistent contact, leading to slices and hooks.

By feeling like hands drop into the right pocket during transition, golfers can achieve a natural swing path. This boosts speed and contact quality. The drill promotes longer drives without sacrificing control, improving scoring chances for amateur golfers. Of course, this advice stands out considering how well he has performed this season. As per LIV Golf, the pro leads the LIV pros in driving distance this season, and averages 328.1 yards. So, even if he’s experimental, the pro definitely knows how to get your game right – regardless if it’s about his balls or drivers.