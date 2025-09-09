Bryson DeChambeau to Suffer Same Fate as Patrick Reed Against Europe, Predicts Brandel Chamblee

It hasn’t been the best season in terms of Ryder Cup preparation for Bryson DeChambeau. The golfer, with his performance at the majors, was close to winning but still felt far away. To improve that, he requested the PGA Tour for participation at the Procore Championship, but that too was turned down. Now, surprisingly, despite his automatic qualification, Brandel Chamblee predicts the fate of the LIV star.

On the recent podcast of The Favorite Chamblee, the host and golf commentator made bold claims about the golfer. He said, “I think Bryson DeChambeau will be hard to pair with. You know, I think he is. I believe Cameron Young plays a similar golf ball, if not the exact same golf ball. But just the style of golf Bryson plays has proved difficult to pair with in the Ryder Cup. His record clearly shows that.”

DeChambeau and Cameron Young, with their aggressive styles, share similarities. However, that aggressive play hasn’t translated to Ryder Cup success for DeChambeau. He appeared in two past Ryder Cups, in 2018 and 2021, playing four sessions but only winning one event. This record raises concerns about his role in the 2025 team.

When asked further, his co-host Bailey questioned, “How many sessions do you think he will play?” Chamblee answered, referencing Patrick Reed’s 2018 Ryder Cup experience: “Oh my gosh, if they find a partner with him, why wouldn’t he play all five? Early matches would set the tone if they see somebody that he pairs nicely with and gets out there.” He added, “You look at the guy who is clearly in the top 5 of the world and fit and ready to go. If they find him a partner, I wouldn’t be surprised if he wins five matches. But here, my guess is he would go three or four.”

Despite automatic qualification, DeChambeau’s game style remains a major factor in assessing his Ryder Cup role, as he participated in only two sessions over the past two editions. Now, he may face the same dilemma. Not just him, but Patrick Reed had similar struggles due to team disagreements with Jordan Spieth, who chose not to pair with Reed.

Reed and Spieth were one of America’s most successful Ryder Cup pairs, boasting a 4-1-2 record in the competition and 8-1-3 at the Presidents Cup. However, disagreements kept Reed from pairing with Tiger Woods, where they suffered a brutal 0-2 loss. Reed expressed his disappointment: “For somebody as successful in the Ryder Cup as I am, I don’t think it’s smart to sit me twice.” Despite being the 2018 Masters champion and a top player, Reed faced this challenge. Now, seven years later, DeChambeau appears to be on a similar path, as predicted by the expert.

Back in 2021, DeChambeau paired with Scottie Scheffler for two sessions, achieving a win and a tie—an impressive showing. However, missing the 2023 edition could change things. Let’s examine how pairings may unfold for 2025.

Bryson DeChambeau’s probable partner for the 2025 Ryder Cup

DeChambeau’s most successful season was with Scheffler in 2021, when their partnership resulted in a 2-1-0 record. Scheffler played in the 2023 Ryder Cup alongside Sam Burns and Brooks Koepka, but their results were disappointing, with a 0-2-1 record. The so-called “super-pairings” like Woods-Mickelson and Koepka-Johnson have rarely guaranteed success.

Looking ahead, Cameron Young, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley, and JJ Spaun are set to debut in 2025. With a clean slate, captain Keegan Bradley has multiple pairing options. While JJ Spaun’s conservative style may not be ideal for DeChambeau, the other three share aggressive playing styles. Among them, Ben Griffin stands out—though not the longest hitter, he ranks among the top 30 ball strikers and putters on the PGA Tour. Davis Love III hinted: “Bryson with somebody steady, or somebody who birdies something other than the drivable par-4s and short par-5s, is a good partner.”

It will be interesting to see how the pairings develop. Chamblee predicts pairing DeChambeau will be challenging, while others like Love believe the right partner will emerge. Who do you think is right? Share your thoughts in the comments below.