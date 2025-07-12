Bryson DeChambeau Told There’s Zero Chance He Will Win the Open as Golf Analyst Digs Up Past

“I’m disappointed I haven’t won one yet,” Bryson DeChambeau admitted, as he sets his sights on a third major title. This year, he has shown strong form with top-five finishes at both the Masters and PGA Championship. However, he missed the cut at the U.S. Open an event that continues to be a challenging hurdle in his career.

Reflecting on The Open, Brysoan DeChambeau recalled his last visit to Royal Portrush in 2019, when Shane Lowry triumphed. “Yeah, I played it in 2019 when Shane won. It can be a tough, even diabolical course, especially with side winds. Driver is really important there,” he said. In 2019, he missed the cut at the same venue after shooting a 73 in the second round, unable to handle the demanding conditions. Royal Portrush is known for its narrow fairways and unpredictable weather.

What makes it “diabolical,” particularly for power players like DeChambeau, are the crosswinds that often sweep in from the Atlantic, making it extremely difficult to control ball flight and direction. In such conditions, precision off the tee becomes crucial. Hitting fairways isn’t just about distance; it’s about shaping shots into tight landing zones while managing the wind, which seems to be a real issue with DeChambeau. With the championship now just a week away, debate among golf insiders is heating up. Is DeChambeau a strong contender or a risky bet this time around?

Taylor Zarzour, a respected golf analyst, has weighed in with his perspective during a 5 Clubs podcast, “This seems to be the event that neutralizes his strengths more than any other event does…there’s just nothing that I’ve seen in the past that would make me believe he has a genuine chance to win. I still think he’s one of the lukewarm at best.” Despite his power game, success at The Open has eluded him. Last year at Royal Troon, he missed the cut badly after shooting 76 and 77 in the two rounds. Since his debut in 2017, DeChambeau has missed the cut three times at The Open. On the occasions he did make it through the weekend, his finishes were modest: T60 at Royal Liverpool in 2023, T33 at Royal St George’s in 2021, and T51 at Carnoustie in 2018. Zarzour was not the only one; others also chimed in.

Johnson Wagner, a professional golfer, also shared his views, “Well, you look at his one top 10, and that came back in 22 at St. Andrews, and that is about the only open championship venue I can see him playing well.” he said he has managed just one top-10 finish at The Open tied for 8th position at St Andrews 3 years back. He carded a final-round 66, featuring six birdies and just one bogey. But what he said next left the fans speechless and gave a harsh reality check to DeChambeau.

“He’s my guy I see as a top player to miss the cut because of the fact that he can’t physically; his longest iron is a five iron,” said Wagner, not just because of his poor Open record, but also due to equipment limitations. Bryson’s current iron setup for The Open includes the LA Golf BAD V3-W (5–9), meaning his longest iron is a five-iron. On a demanding links course like Royal Portrush, where players often need to flight long irons low into strong side winds, this puts him at a clear disadvantage. Without a traditional long iron in the bag, controlling trajectory and distance on longer approach shots becomes much more difficult.

But apart from majors how his performance has been so far this season, does his form really have what it takes to be contending at the Open finally this time?

Bryson DeChambeau’s current form this season

One major advantage Bryson brings to The Open is his elite driving power. He currently leads the LIV Golf circuit in average driving distance at 331.1 yards, consistently hitting it farther than almost anyone on tour. “He does the basic stuff exceptionally well,” said Phil Mickelson, highlighting Bryson’s control and discipline beyond just raw power.

But it’s not just about distance. Bryson DeChambeau is tied for the most eagles this season, showing how dangerous he is when scoring chances present themselves. That blend of power, precision, and strategy is exactly what has set him apart in 2025.

He’s also one of the few players whose form hasn’t dipped since joining LIV Golf. In fact, he’s thrived. He won the 2024 U.S. Open, silencing critics and proving he can still contend and win on the biggest stages. So far this season, he’s posted six top finishes in nine LIV events, including a win in Korea, a T2 in Mexico City, a T4 in Virginia, and a fifth-place finish in Miami. Whether it’s a LIV event or a major championship, Bryson is playing some of the most consistent golf of his career.

With form on his side but history working against him, the question remains—can Bryson finally crack The Open code at Royal Portrush, or will the course once again prove to be his undoing?