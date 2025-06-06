Bryson DeChambeau WITB June 2025: U.S. Open Champ’s Updated Golf Bag Explored

Bryson DeChambeau is in great form in the 2025 season, as the player has given a consistent performance. His worst performance of this year was tied 20th at the LIV Golf Hong Kong tournament. When he scored 7 under par, 203, which was a fairly decent job. His major success of the year was at LIV Golf Korea with a stunning score of 19 under par, 197. He was on the edge of winning the PGA Championship when the world No.1 Scottie Scheffler snatched it away by one stroke. Even in the Masters, he gave an extraordinary performance and was among the leaders before settling in at T5. It makes us curious to know the secret behind such consistent good performance. Well, the secret is all in his bag.

Bryson DeChambeau’s preference for the long game

When it comes to driving distance, the first name to be heard is Bryson DeChambeau. He tops the distance ranking with an average of 330.8 yards. His ball speed is recorded to be 199.5 mph. All this is achieved through his beautiful instruments. To cover long distances as he wishes, he has chosen the Krank Golf Formula Fire Pro LD driver (6°) with a Project X HZRDUS T1100 shaft, which comes at a price of $429.00. This driver club has a unique “bulge and roll” design, specifically designed for players like DeChambeau, who is a long-distance and straight hitter.

As for the woods, he has chosen the Krank Golf Formula Fire Fairway Wood (10° & 13°) priced at $339. The 10° Fairway Wood has the ability to reduce spin, thereby enhancing the driving distance from off the tee or fairway. Whereas, 13° Fairway Wood provides more forgiveness and a higher launch, making it perfect for second shots from fairways. Dechambeau received a lot of attention at the LIV Golf Virginia when the audience was surprised to see the new irons of the player. He is well known for his unconventional approach towards iron. He has chosen Avoda Prototype irons (5-PW) with LA Golf Prototype shafts, which are the most expensive among his fairway collection. It comes for $1230. These conceptual irons come with the “bulge and roll” design, which gives a curved face that will help to avoid mishits.

So that’s all it is when it comes to his long game, how about his short game, you may wonder.

What does Bryson DeChambeau use for his short game?

Initially in his career, DeChambeau struggled to find a balance between his best long game and his average short game. However, through his scientific and analytical approach, the “Mad Scientist” has become exceptional at his short game as well, making him a complete performer. He has a scrambling percentage of 65-68%, putting him among the top performers in the short game. For his wedges, he chose to go with Ping Glide 4.0 wedges (45°, 50°, 56°, and 60°) with LA Golf BAD Prototype Rebar shafts, with a price tag of $ 128.98. The 45° Wedge is used as a pitching wedge, its unique design provides more control, high launch, and consistency. The 50° Wedge, commonly used as a gap wedge, optimizes spin and control for full swings and longer pitch shots. The 56° Wedge is best used as a sand wedge as it provides more spin and precision to the shot. Finally, coming to the last of DeChambeau’s wedge collection, the 60° Wedge is mainly used for lob shots 28° sidewall groove design gives more spin and control.

As for his putters, the player chose something unique, a new design specifically engineered for players like DeChambeau. The SIK Pro-C Series Armlock putter, coming with a price tag of $399.99. It has a descending loft technology, i.e., all four sides have different angles, which gives it a consistent launch angle, good launch, and better energy transfer. The last two items in his bag are the Jumbomax Ultralite grips and Titleist Pro V1x Left Dash Golf Balls, they are priced at $15.99 and $55, respectively. The oversized Jumbo Ultralite grips give him more control over the club and swing speed. Lastly, the Titleist Pro V1x is the perfect match for DeChambeau due to its high ball flight and lower spin.