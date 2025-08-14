Bryson DeChambeau Worries About Health Crisis as Donald Trump Appoints Him to Head New Council

Last month, Bryson DeChambeau surprised the fans. Other than being a golfer, YouTuber, fitness freak, and major winner, he was now an integral part of the President’s Council on Sports Fitness and Nutrition. While his appointment raised eyebrows, DeChambeau now shares why he decided to be involved in fixing what he calls a “crisis” in the country.

During his recent outing on The Pat McAfee Show, he emphasized that his role on the council goes beyond politics or public image. “Ultimately, just trying to grow the game of golf, inspire a bunch of young fans, and I think that’s also partly why I became a part of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. Like, I genuinely care about the future of America and what our kids are doing right now. We have an obesity crisis, man. It’s tough to see,” DeChambeau told the team on the Pat McAfee Show. He shared that, in addition to shaping the sport of golf globally, he wants to help out the kids in America.

The 2020 U.S. Open champion said his background shaped his passion for fitness —“I grew up in the public education system, went through PE, and the physical fitness test. We had all that stuff. And to be a part of it now, and having the president come up and ask me to be a part of it, is just crazy in my opinion. I can’t even believe I’m here.”

The council was officially announced by an executive order President Donald Trump signed at the end of July. When asked about the mission of the council, and whether the program was aiming to bring back “presidential fitness type stuff,” Bryson replied, “I mean, look, we’re not going to um be difficult with anybody. We’re thinking about different ideas of how to give people the best opportunity to be to to lead successful and healthy lives from the start. I mean, we know from science that if you start working out later in your life, you don’t have the same capacity as when you did earlier in your life.” He pointed out that when kids start working out at a younger age, they have a “longer lifespan potential.” So the main goal, according to DeChambeau, is to “Get outside and engage them.”

The key, he stressed, is not competition, but measurable personal improvement. “So, once we establish a baseline, then we give you recommendations on how to work out every day, every other day, consistently improving yourself until we do sort of a secondary baseline test in the wintertime. And then once the test comes around at the end of the year, it’ll be the president’s physical fitness test. We’ll do a fitness test to see how successful you’ve been in the changes you’ve made over the course of time,” DeChambeau added. But to do that, the council alone won’t be able to make the mission successful.

Instead, he emphasized the importance of teacher involvement in the progress of the individuals, saying, “We want somebody that’s actually genuinely improving. So, it’s going to be a lot of of teacherbased … understanding of like where that person is to how how they’re improving and and so we’re going to work with the teachers, the school districts, uh states to help implement the physical fitness test and then give some better curriculum based initiatives for kids to get healthier. Um, so, that’s what we’re excited about. That’s just a start.”

Bryson himself is a fitness freak. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he gained a significant amount of weight, as much as 50 pounds, to increase his strength and driving distance. Then, a couple of years later, he lost a lot of weight by changing his diet. For DeChambeau, the opportunity is personal. It’s about shaping a healthier future for the next generation, not just in golf but in life. But to bring that vision to life, DeChambeau isn’t working alone — he’s joined by a powerhouse team of athletes and leaders committed to the same mission.

Bryson DeChambeau Joined by Other Icons in the Presidential Council

In addition to Bryson DeChambeau’s prominent role, the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition features a diverse lineup of high-profile athletes and leaders from across the sports world. One of the most notable names is Paul Levesque, commonly known as “Triple H,” WWE executive and legend, who serves as DeChambeau’s vice chair.

“He’s great. He’s my vice chair. And so it’s pretty awesome,” DeChambeau said on The Pat McAfee Show. To have someone with Triple H’s experience and influence helping to shape the council’s vision is pretty awesome, according to the LIV golfer. Together, they’re exploring numerous initiatives beyond just reviving the physical fitness test, including broader strategies to improve youth wellness and engagement.

The council also includes golf legends Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, who bring decades of experience and global recognition to the team. They are also joined by former World No.1 Nelly Korda, who adds a fresh, contemporary perspective. Catherine Granito, who is a four-time varsity winner in Lacrosse, is also on board to join the mission to inspire healthier lifestyles across the country. The diversity of expertise on the council points to a more holistic approach to physical fitness — one that focuses not just on performance but on lifelong wellness and accessibility.