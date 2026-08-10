Bryson DeChambeau’s Candid Confession Unintentionally Reveals Biggest Trouble Awaiting LIV Golf Despite New Investor

Reports from Flushing It Golf suggest many LIV golfers may not return despite new funding—even as Bryson DeChambeau publicly expresses optimism. He has backed LIV since its launch—most recently by introducing new investors to the league. Per Bloomberg, BC Partners is exploring a deal with LIV. But there is a potential conflict. BC Partners also invests in GSE Worldwide, a sports management agency that represents Bryson.

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Before this fresh development, DeChambeau had admitted he had been trying behind the scenes to help LIV Golf find new partners after PIF’s sudden exit. It would not be wrong to assume that Bryson had a role to play in the ongoing deal.

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However, despite reportedly finding a new investor, the U.S. Open winner unintentionally revealed a big issue when speaking to the media after his team won LIV Golf New York: player alignment. “I think, again, if we’re able to get the players all aligned, which I feel like it’ll happen in some capacity, I think it’ll happen, this is going to be a product that will be a force for good in the game, in the ecosystem.”

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But the new investor is bringing structural challenges, not solutions. LIV will reportedly cut events from 14 to 10 under the new deal. The $30 million events (individual and team) would also see a decrease in the prize purse.

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The $5 billion loss may explain golfers’ reluctance to commit to LIV 2.0. And yet Bryson has no bad blood with their ex-supporters, PIF. The 31-year-old pro candidly praised PIF commander-in-chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan and his help for LIV Golf.

“I think he’s done wonders for us and the global game of golf. How it moves forward, I think there’s a great place for the PIF and where they want to be moving forward,” he said. Bryson was unaware of whether PIF would still stay with LIV Golf in some capacity; however, he was not completely hopeless.

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As LIV Golf prepares for its next big step, there are hurdles it hasn’t yet recovered from. The cancellation of LIV Golf Michigan, the $40m team championship, and the league’s silence still loom large. Despite LIV’s ignorance, Fox Sports accidentally revealed that the team championship might not be held. That means Bryson DeChambeau & Co. will be playing LIV Golf for the last time in 2026 in Indianapolis. Who knows how many golfers will return for LIV’s 2027 season?