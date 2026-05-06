Bryson DeChambeau’s Emotional Response to PIF Cutting LIV Golf Funding Speaks Volumes

Bryson DeChambeau turned down a PGA Tour return to show his loyalty, love, and support for LIV Golf. So when the PIF quietly walked away from the league while he was still negotiating a fresh LIV contract, DeChambeau’s reaction said it all.

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DeChambeau told GOLF.com he found out the “same day as everybody else. I didn’t know. It was quite quick.” When LIV CEO Scott O’Neil delivered the news, the 32-year-old was shocked: “There’s no way. That’s frickin’ impossible, considering what I’d heard a couple months earlier. I thought there was a plan through 2032. It was a flip of the switch.”

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That reaction makes complete sense, given what was at stake. O’Neil had told the Financial Times in February that there was a long-term commitment to the business, beyond any shadow of a doubt. LIV had hired Citi to find buyers for team stakes, and O’Neil predicted 10 of the league’s 13 teams would be profitable this season. DeChambeau was working to a plan through 2032, and that wasn’t a fantasy.

But we have seen such moments in DeChambeau’s life before. At Pinehurst in 2024, he felt “uh-oh” the moment McIlroy took the lead late in the final round, then went and hit the tournament-winning bunker shot on 18 to win his second U.S. Open. Shock first, solutions second—that’s just how he operates.

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Still, DeChambeau didn’t spiral. “I wish they would have stayed in a little longer, because we’re really close on the team side, for every team being profitable,” he said. Then he pivoted to what he always does: opportunity. “Anytime a door closes, another one opens… If it’s restructured in the right way, and people see the value of team golf, I think there’s opportunity out there.”

That framing matters because the 2x major winner has real skin in this game beyond his contract. Back in April, he pledged, “As long as LIV is here, I would figure out a way for it to make sense,” while still negotiating a new deal after his original reported $125 million contract neared its end. He had already rejected the PGA Tour’s Returning Member Program earlier this year. The only other LIV players who were given the choice but turned it down were Jon Rahm and Cam Smith.

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O’Neil, for his part, made clear DeChambeau isn’t just a player to him.

“We’re literally talking about the future of LIV Golf,” O’Neil said. “He’s smart, he’s driven, he’s committed, and he’s a heck of a partner.” In a since-deleted TNT interview, O’Neil also said DeChambeau is more passionate about team golf than O’Neil himself, which is saying something for a CEO trying to save his league.

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Not everyone shares that energy right now. One veteran pro told reporters there is genuine “worry” among LIV players, especially younger ones with fewer options if the league folds. Jon Rahm acknowledged at LIV Virginia that concessions may be necessary, and Thomas Pieters admitted he was ready to retire the moment the PIF news broke.

DeChambeau, though, pointed his concern toward those younger players specifically: “It’s for Michael La Sasso. It’s for Caleb Surratt. It’s for the guys who believed in us. Jon, Phil, DJ and I, we’re OK. It’s now our responsibility to take care of these kids.”

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That says everything about him. DeChambeau learned the funding was gone, processed the shock, and started talking about his responsibility to others.

While LIV’s future hangs in the balance, DeChambeau keeps rowing ahead.

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Bryson DeChambeau’s White House visit

DeChambeau missed LIV Virginia this week because of a wrist injury, but he wasn’t at home resting. On Tuesday, he visited President Trump in Washington to revive the Presidential Fitness Test.

After Trump signed the memorandum in the Oval Office, DeChambeau spoke to a group of kids. “The most important thing you can do is always get one percent better a day,” he said. For someone who bled through 1,000-ball practice sessions as a teenager, those words carry actual weight.

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That teenage obsession came from a line in a book about Ben Hogan. A day without practice is a day when somebody else is catching up. That held. DeChambeau hit 925 balls during the six days of practice at the 2025 Masters, the most of any player in the field.

Trump certainly took note. DeChambeau was appointed Chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition back in August 2025, calling him “a scientist with his body.” Irrespective of whether LIV sustains itself, DeChambeau has already invested in something much bigger than a golf league.