Bryson DeChambeau’s Feud With Rory McIlroy Is Unlikely to End as Keegan Bradley Issues Statement

The era rivalry between Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy took an epic turn when DeChambeau won the infamous 2024 US Open. Coming to this year’s Ryder Cup, the excitement was shooting through the roof as both McIlroy and DeChambeau were slated to face off against each other. Ahead of the tournament, DeChambeau upped the ante significantly by stating, “I’ll be chirping in [McIlroy’s] ear this time. Now, if we go up against each other, I mean, you can be sure of it.” Surely, while it was McIlroy who got the last laugh this year, Keegan Bradley had his share of titbits on their relationship.

Keegan Bradley recently appeared in an episode of the We Need A Fourth podcast. And while he navigated through various topics, Bradley was asked how things had changed over the years. Back in the days, the Ryder Cup players from America and Europe maintained a rivalry outside of the green, too. But now, all the players have become pretty much friendly and have been spotted hugging each other and hanging out together. And it is from this narrative that the topic of rivalry between DeChambeau and McIlroy popped up.

When asked about whether the duo would share a friendly bond, Bradley sounded confused. “I don’t uh you’d have to ask them. I don’t think so. But u I mean, listen, the I say this all the time, too. The Ryder Cup changes relationships. It’s just it’s just so intense,” said Bradley.

However, he also emphasized that playing in the Ryder Cup also helps to create some exclusive bonds with fellow players. “And um definitely, but I think more so when you play on these teams, you create this bond with the guys in your team. If you know, JJ Spawn, some of these rookies, I keep I kept telling them like your whole life on tour is different now because you’ve created this you you have this bond with these other players and the wives too and the caddies and you know, you can you can go your whole life not knowing that this world exists that this Ryder Cup world and this pressure,” Bradley added further. He also pointed out that the question of whether two athletes would form a good bond will depend on the intensity of the game.

Chiming in on the matter further, Bradley gave an example from the NBA. He stated that previously, the NBA, too, had some brutal rivalries between players. But now, the cutthroat rivalries are nowhere to be seen. And surprisingly, mimicking Bradley’s narrative, McIlroy recently downplayed his golfing feud with DeChambeau.

How Rory McIlroy shifted focus from his feud with Bryson DeChambeau to chase Ryder Cup victory

Right before the Ryder Cup began, Rory McIlroy engaged in a verbal confrontation with American golfer Bryson DeChambeau. However, soon after the debacle started making headlines, Rory tried to shift his focus from his difference in opinion with DeChambeau and wanted to focus more on what mattered the most. A Ryder Cup win.

Their verbal spat started back in the Masters weeks before the Ryder Cup. But following that, he had to buckle up for the ultimate win on American soil with his teammates. And Luke Donald, the captain for the European squad, wanted McIlroy not to focus on the drama that rose between him and Bryson DeChambeau. Rory shared, “I promised Luke I would only talk about the European team today. I’m going to stick to it.”

The Northern Irish golfing phenom further added how often rivalries spark their way during events. But he also added how it’s important for a person to filter out what they should be sticking to, to make sure that one doesn’t neglect what matters the most. “It’s so easy to play into narratives this week and to get swept up in this whole rivalry and Ryder Cup and whatever it is. All I want to do is go and try to put blue points on the board. I don’t care who it’s against”, said Rory. And indeed, the European team made sure to give their best and secure the Ryder Cup win on American soil.